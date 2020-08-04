Technology News
loading

Facebook Leases Workplace at Landmark New York Building

Facebook agreed to lease 730,000 square feet at Farley, a building that occupies a double-wide block facing Ninth Avenue.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2020 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Leases Workplace at Landmark New York Building

Spokeswomen for both Facebook and Vornado declined to discuss specifics of the deal

Highlights
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Facebook
  • Facebook agreed to lease 730,000 square feet at Farley
  • The leased space in the Farley Building is expected to open in late 2021

Facebook has leased all the office space at the landmark Farley Building, a 1912 Beaux Arts former post office in Manhattan, in a deal that marks a major expansion of the company's business operations in the city.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Facebook and the property's majority owner, Vornado Realty Trust.

Facebook agreed to lease 730,000 square feet at Farley, a building that occupies a double-wide block facing Ninth Avenue across the street from Madison Square Garden, the two companies said in a statement.

Facebook spokeswoman Jamila Reeves said Farley will be a tech and engineering hub that will allow the company to grow teams in New York that before were located in the company's San Francisco and Menlo Park headquarters in California.

The leased space in the Farley Building is expected to open in late 2021, Reeves said. Manhattan is Facebook's largest operation on the East Coast, with just over 4,000 employees, more than half of whom are engineers, she said.

The lease reinforces New York's position as the nation's second tech hub, said Steven Roth, chairman and chief executive of Vornado.

Spokeswomen for both Facebook and Vornado declined to discuss specifics of the deal, long heralded by media.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘Unprecedented Demand During Pre-Order’
Moto E7 Plus With 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Facebook Leases Workplace at Landmark New York Building
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  3. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  5. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  7. Redmi 9 Prime India to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  10. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Denies Interest in Arm Holdings Stake
  2. ByteDance to Consider International Headquarters for TikTok Outside US
  3. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India in October via Flipkart: 10 Points
  4. Moto E7 Plus With 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Facebook Leases Workplace at Landmark New York Building
  6. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘Unprecedented Demand During Pre-Order’
  7. PS4 Controllers Will Work on the PS5, but Only With PS4 Games
  8. Nokia C3 With 8-Megapixel Camera, 3,040mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google, ADT Partnering on Home Security Products
  10. China Will Not Accept US 'Theft' of TikTok, Says State Media
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com