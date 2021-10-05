Technology News
loading

Facebook Again Asks Judge to Dismiss US Lawsuit to Force Sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook asked that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, which would make it harder for the agency to amend the lawsuit.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 October 2021 12:28 IST
Facebook Again Asks Judge to Dismiss US Lawsuit to Force Sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook also notes that the FTC is suing to undo mergers that it had approved

Highlights
  • The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines in August to file the amended lawsuit
  • Facebook argued that FTC vote to file the amended complaint was not valid
  • Facebook competes vigorously with TikTok, iMessage, Twitter, Snapchat

Facebook asked a judge on Monday to dismiss the US government's revised antitrust case that seeks to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook said in a court filing that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had failed to provide a "plausible factual basis for branding Facebook an unlawful monopolist." The company added it appears the FTC "had no basis for its naked allegation that Facebook has or had a monopoly."

The social media giant asked that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, which would make it harder for the agency to amend the lawsuit. The FTC declined to comment.

Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in June that the FTC's original complaint filed in December failed to provide evidence that Facebook had monopoly power in the social-networking market.

The FTC's amended complaint, filed in August, added more detail on its accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and again asked Boasberg to order the sale of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The FTC argued at length in its revised complaint that Facebook dominates the US personal social networking market with more than 65 percent of monthly active users since 2012.

Facebook filing said the FTC's complaint was "at odds with the commercial reality of intense competition with surging rivals like TikTok and scores of other attractive options for consumers."

The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines in August to file the amended lawsuit and denied Facebook's request that agency chair Lina Khan be recused.

In its motion, Facebook argued that the FTC vote to file the amended complaint was not valid because Khan participated.

It included a long series of statements from Khan, made before she became chair of the FTC, which were critical of the social media giant. In a series of tweets from December 2020, she praises lawsuits brought by the FTC and state attorneys general saying "hopeful that it marks yet another step forward in the growing efforts to rehabilitate antitrust laws."

Facebook also notes that the FTC is suing to undo mergers that it had approved: Instagram, which it bought in 2012 for $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,450 crores), and WhatsApp, which it bought in 2014 for $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1,41,545 crores).

"The FTC challenges acquisitions that the agency cleared after its own contemporaneous review...," the motion said. "The case is entirely without legal or factual support. This is as true now as it was before."

Facebook also included a dissent from FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson, a Republican, who had voted to oppose filing the amended lawsuit because the FTC had raised no objections to the Instagram and WhatsApp deals.

"The FTC's fictional market ignores the competitive reality: Facebook competes vigorously with TikTok, iMessage, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, and countless others to help people share, connect, communicate or simply be entertained," a Facebook spokesperson said. "The FTC cannot credibly claim Facebook has monopoly power because no such power exists."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, FTC
Best Headphones and Earphones on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Related Stories

Facebook Again Asks Judge to Dismiss US Lawsuit to Force Sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Went Wrong With WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram: 10 Point Guide
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  3. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Were Down for Many Hours
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  7. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  8. Delhi Restaurant Adds 'Digital Thaali' to Menu, Accepts Crypto Payments
  9. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Now Available for Download in India: How to Get It on Your PC, Top New Features
  2. Tesla Ordered to Pay Over $130 Million to Black Former Worker Over Racism: Report
  3. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises for Disruption as WhatsApp, Instagram Services Return Online
  4. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Will Urge US Senate to Regulate Company
  5. Digital Thaali: Get a Taste of Bitcoin Tikka, Doge Fried Rice at This Delhi Restaurant; Pay in Crypto
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts on Debit, Credit Cards
  7. Facebook Again Asks Judge to Dismiss US Lawsuit to Force Sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
  8. Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000 Mark After August, Majority Cryptocurrencies Register Gains
  9. Facebook Explains Largest-Ever crash: 10-point Guide to What Went Down
  10. TicWatch Pro X Wear OS Smartwatch With Dual Displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com