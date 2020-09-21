Technology News
loading

Facebook Launches New US Campaign to Encourage Voting

Facebook has launched a massive campaign encouraging people to visit its virtual voting information centres.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 September 2020 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches New US Campaign to Encourage Voting

Facebook is seeking to show that it is no longer a means of massive disinformation

Highlights
  • Facebook estimated that it has helped 2.5 million people register to vote
  • Facebook plans to stream an hour-long program called "Vote-A-Thon 2020"
  • The special will feature celebrities and public figures

Facebook is launching a new initiative this week to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, the latest effort by the social network to prove it is a responsible player on the Internet.

The tech titan will kick off Monday a massive campaign encouraging people to visit its virtual voting information centers where they can look up how to register to vote, how to vote by mail or how to volunteer to work at polling stations on Election Day.

The marketing campaign will be broadcast on major US television and radio channels, as well as online news outlets.

Since Saturday, Facebook has shared similar information on its app, as well as the apps for Instagram and Messenger, both of which it owns.

The Silicon Valley giant is also planning to stream an hour-long program Tuesday called "Vote-A-Thon 2020." The special will feature celebrities and public figures and will urge people to register and vote.

Facebook estimated that it has already helped 2.5 million people register to vote.

"We have more work to do to reach our goal of helping more than four million people register this year, but we're pleased with the progress we're making to help people use their voices to vote," Facebook said in a statement.

A total of about 39 million people have already visited the virtual voting information centers on Facebook and Instagram.

With this latest push, Facebook is seeking to show that it is no longer a means of massive disinformation as it was ahead of major votes in 2016, notably the US presidential election and the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom.

Both polls were plagued by disguised disinformation campaigns mainly orchestrated out of Russia.

For instance, Facebook announced at the start of September that no new political ads would be shared on its platform in the week leading up to the US presidential election on November 3.

Like other internet giants, over the past few months Facebook has increased its number of reports about thwarted cyberattacks and dismantled disinformation operations.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, disinformation, US Elections 2020, misinformation, Instagram
Apple Not Playing Fair, US App Maker Blix Said to Write to EU's Vestager
Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched, Vivo V20 Announced as Well: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Launches New US Campaign to Encourage Voting
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  2. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  3. Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X Get September Patch, More in India
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
  7. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Offering Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription
  9. OnePlus 8T India Launch Teased by Amazon, Date Tipped
  10. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Launch in India Set for October 14, Company Announces
  2. Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Launches New US Campaign to Encourage Voting
  4. Apple Not Playing Fair, US App Maker Blix Said to Write to EU's Vestager
  5. Asus ExpertBook Range of Laptops, AsusPro ExpertCenter Series of Desktop PCs, All-in-One PCs Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched, Vivo V20 Announced as Well: Price, Specifications
  7. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse With Customisable Side Buttons to Control Video Chat Settings Launched
  8. Zoom, Twitter Hit by Allegations of Racial Bias in Algorithms, Twitter Says Work to Be Done
  9. Tesla Traders Bet on Elon Musk’s ‘Battery Day’ Pitch to Spark Rally
  10. Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com