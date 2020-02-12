Technology News
Facebook Launches Digital Literacy Programme for Women in UP

The Facebook programme will be expanded to other states including, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Bihar through the year.

Updated: 12 February 2020
Facebook Launches Digital Literacy Programme for Women in UP

The programme was attended by 300 women trainees from across Uttar Pradesh

Highlights
  • Facebook on Tuesday launched its 'We Think Digital' programme
  • It partnered with NCW and Cyber Peace Foundation
  • The programme is starting from the state of Uttar Pradesh

In a bid to provide digital literacy training to 1,00,000 women across seven states, Facebook on Tuesday launched its 'We Think Digital' programme in partnership with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Cyber Peace Foundation on the occasion of Safer Internet Day.

"We are focusing on trying to create digital leadership amongst women and help them use technology for empowering themselves, enable them to make smart choices and secure from online risks. The training looks at transforming the learning process and bring about systemic change," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a statement.

Starting from the state of Uttar Pradesh, the programme will be expanded to other states including, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Bihar through the year.

"The Internet has become a driver for change in the current age. These training modules will open doors of equal opportunities for women of Uttar Pradesh and together with Facebook we want to equip and educate people and help make a positive impact," said Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

The programme has been designed with a focus on digital literacy and citizenship, addressing issues around privacy, safety, and misinformation.

It was attended by 300 women trainees from across the state and also included workshops by the NCW and Cyber Peace Foundation.

