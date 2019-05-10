Technology News

Facebook Launches Birthday Stories, Lets Users Add Cards, Photos, and Videos

You can even add a music sticker to give your story a "Happy Birthday" soundtrack.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches Birthday Stories, Lets Users Add Cards, Photos, and Videos

Facebook on Thursday launched a new feature on its Stories feature that will help users add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a story celebrating birthdays of their near and dear ones.

Nearly 500 million people use Facebook Stories every day.

"We're launching birthday stories globally -- a way for friends, family and everyone in your community to add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a story celebrating your big day," Jehan Damji, Product Manager at Facebook, said in a blog post.

To use this feature, just tap on the birthday notification, shoot or upload a photo or short video or use one of our digital birthday cards and you've instantly got a birthday wish.

You can even add a music sticker to give your story a "Happy Birthday" soundtrack.

"Then, your wish gets added to your friend's birthday story, creating a personalized slideshow for them," said the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Stories
Redmi Flagship Phone: Duo Tipped, Storage Variants and Colour Options Leaked
Apple's Tim Cook Discusses Leaning in to Journalism and Privacy
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Launches Birthday Stories, Lets Users Add Cards, Photos, and Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.