NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Unveils 'Keyword Snooze' Feature in Its News Feed, Enabling Users to Hide Specific Content

 
, 28 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Unveils 'Keyword Snooze' Feature in Its News Feed, Enabling Users to Hide Specific Content

Facebook on Thursday introduced it is testing a new feature called 'Keyword Snooze' in News Feed that will allow users to hide certain keywords that they don't want to see for 30 days.

The new Keyword Snooze feature is a variant of another option to snooze people and pages you do not want to see which was introduced 2017.

Located in a post's upper right-hand menu in News Feed, the Keyword Snooze feature gives people the option to temporarily hide posts by keywords, which are pulled directly from text in that post.

"If you choose to 'snooze' a keyword, you won't see posts in your News Feed containing that exact word or phrase from any person, Page or Group for 30 days," Shruthi Muraleedharan, News Feed Product Manager, said in a blog post.

If you see a post with the offending keyword, you can select the option to snooze keywords from the post in the drop-down menu on the top right.

"Even though we work to show you the most relevant posts on News Feed, we don't always get it right. That's why we've designed features like See First, Hide, Unfollow, Snooze, and now, Keyword Snooze.

"We hope that with additional options to help tailor your News Feed experience, you'll be able to spend more time focusing on the things that matter," the post added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook News Feed
Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition With Customised Gift Box Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Best Camera Phones
Facebook Unveils 'Keyword Snooze' Feature in Its News Feed, Enabling Users to Hide Specific Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped for IFA Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy J8 With Infinity Display Now Available to Buy in India
  3. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  4. Vivo Nex S, Nex A to Debut in India on July 19
  5. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  6. Vivo Unveils Its TOF 3D Sensing Tech to Rival Apple's Face ID
  7. Xiaomi Teases 'Gift From Future' for June 28 Launch
  8. LG X2 Budget Smartphone With 5-Inch Display, 2GB RAM Launched
  9. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for July 4, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  10. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.