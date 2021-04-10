Technology News
Facebook Delivers Gender-Biased Job Advertisements, Says US Study

Men on Facebook were more likely to see Domino’s pizza delivery driver job ads, while women were more likely to see Instacart shopper ads.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 April 2021 10:55 IST
Facebook Delivers Gender-Biased Job Advertisements, Says US Study

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook is found to deliver gender-biased job advertisements on its platform

Highlights
  • Facebook users may be getting job ads as per their gender
  • University of Southern California researchers conducted the study
  • Facebook said that it understood the concerns raised in the report

Facebook users may not be learning about jobs for which they are qualified because the company's tools can disproportionately direct ads to a particular gender "beyond what can be legally justified," university researchers said in a study published on Friday.

According to the study, in one of three examples that generated similar results, Facebook targeted an Instacart delivery job ad to a female-heavy audience and a Domino's Pizza delivery job ad to a male-heavy viewership.

Instacart has mostly female drivers, and Domino's mostly men, the study by University of Southern California researchers said.

In contrast, Microsoft's LinkedIn showed the ads for delivery jobs at Domino's to about the same proportion of women as it did the Instacart ad.

"Facebook's ad delivery can result in skew of job ad delivery by gender beyond what can be legally justified by possible differences in qualifications," the study said. The finding strengthens the argument that Facebook's algorithms may be in violation of U.S. anti-discrimination laws, it added.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said the company accounts for "many signals to try and serve people ads they will be most interested in, but we understand the concerns raised in the report."

Amid lawsuits and regulatory probes on discrimination through ad targeting, Facebook has tightened controls to prevent clients from excluding some groups from seeing job, housing and other ads.

But researchers remain concerned about bias in artificial intelligence (AI) software choosing which users see an ad. Facebook and LinkedIn both said they study their AI for what the tech industry calls "fairness."

LinkedIn engineering vice president Ashvin Kannan said the study's results "align with our own internal review of our job ads ecosystem."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook ad, University of Southern California
Amazon Union Vote Defeated in Alabama by More Than 2-to-1 Margin

Facebook Delivers Gender-Biased Job Advertisements, Says US Study
