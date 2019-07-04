Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Services Back Online After Worldwide Outage

The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 09:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Services Back Online After Worldwide Outage

Facebook said it was "back at 100 percent" Wednesday evening after an outage on all of its services affected users in various parts of the world.

Online monitoring service DownDetector reported earlier the outage began around 1200 GMT and affected Facebook as well as its Instagram and WhatsApp services.

"The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone," the company tweeted at 0006 GMT Thursday, adding they were sorry for "any inconvenience."

A Facebook spokesperson, also speaking on behalf of Instagram and WhatsApp, explained that a "routine maintenance operation" accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos, US media reported.

#Facebookdown and #instagramdown were trending on Twitter as users around the world reported these apps were not functioning.

According to DownDetector, thousands of users around the world were reporting outages, with Europe and North America most impacted. Both individual users as well as businesses and organisations were affected.

"Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too," the CIA tweeted during the outage.

"No, we didn't cause it. No, we can't fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?"

Earlier this year, an outage lasting as long as 24 hours that hit Facebook services was blamed on a "server configuration change."

The March 13 outage was believed to be the worst ever for the internet giant, which reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

The company did not immediately respond to an AFP query on Wednesday's outage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram
macOS Catalina Is Dropping Support for 32-Bit Apps: How to Check What Mac Apps Will Stop Working
Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads for Galaxy Smartphones
Honor Smartphones
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Services Back Online After Worldwide Outage
Comment
Read in: বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Edition With Iron Man-Themed Finish Announced
  3. Redmi 7A to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  9. HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India
  10. Mi Pop 2019 Event Taking Place in India on July 17, Xiaomi Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.