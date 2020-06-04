Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’

“We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th,” Instagram wrote in a Twitter thread.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 June 2020 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’

Facebook claims it became aware of the issue on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Facebook and Instagram blocked hashtag #sikh on March 7
  • The platforms took action on a report that was inaccurately reviewed
  • Instagram have now apologised for the action

Facebook and Instagram have unblocked the hashtag #sikh and apologised for it. Instagram said the hashtag was “mistakenly blocked” due to a report received in early March. Although the block was in place for nearly three months, Facebook became aware of the issue on Wednesday, after a large number of people outraged on social media for not allowing them to use the #sikh hashtags on its platforms. Instagram notably unblocked the hashtag shortly after receiving user reports. However, Facebook itself took some additional time to unblock.

“We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams,” Instagram said in a Twitter thread while giving clarity on the #sikh hashtag blocking.

Interestingly, the company added it became aware of the blocking just on Wednesday following the feedback it received from the community. “Our processes fell down here, and we're sorry,” it continued.

Several people had raised the issue on social media but it was finally noticed by the Instagram team on June 3.

 

 

The issue appeared to affect select people. Poet and author Rupi Kaur called it out “the hypocrisy of Facebook's approach to free speech.” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram and former head of News Feed, posted a reply to Kaur's tweet and that move ultimately brought the unblocking on Instagram.

It is important to highlight that the blocking of the #sikh hashtag came into notice at a time when a large number of Sikhs are observing the anniversary of the Operation Bluestar that happened in June 1984.

“This is an incredibly important, painful time for the Sikh community,” Instagram wrote while apologising for the blocking of the #sikh hashtag. “We designed hashtags to allow people to come together and share with one another. It's never our intention to silence the voices of this community, we are taking the necessary steps so this doesn't happen again.”

Neither Instagram nor its parent Facebook has provided any clarity on why their platforms weren't able to detect the error by own — before getting reported by the public — and took months in realising the mistake. Gadgets 360 has sent an emailed query to Facebook to get answers to such questions and will update this space as and when the company responds.

This is notably not the first time when Facebook has inaccurately blocked a specific hashtag on its platforms. As noticed by Engadget, the social media giant earlier this week “incorrectly” blocked messages on Instagram that carried the hashtag #blacklivesmatter. The photo-sharing platform said that it was due to the spam-detection technology that is designed to “help combat spam” — but not to restrict any particular hashtags or messages.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Sikh, social media, censorship
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over CEO's iPhone, China Comments: Judge
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro HD Playback Issue Fix Coming in Late June, Company Reveals
  6. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After Public Outrage
  7. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  8. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  9. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X3 Models Spotted on Google Play Listing, India’s BIS Certification Page: Report
  2. Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests
  3. Facebook and PayPal Invest in Indonesian Startup Gojek
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site
  5. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’
  6. Apple Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over CEO's iPhone, China Comments: Judge
  7. Barça TV+: FC Barcelona Launches Its Own Streaming Service
  8. Fortnite's Live Event, Season 3 Postponed Again, Epic Games Announces
  9. Early Facebook Staffers Denounce Zuckerberg Stance on Trump Posts in Open Letter
  10. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built-In Chromecast Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com