Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram Remove Chinese Accounts Over Fake 'Swiss Biologist' COVID-19 Origin Claims

Meta said Facebook removed Wilson Edwards account in August and has since removed 524 Facebook accounts, 20 Pages, four Groups, and 86 Instagram accounts.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 December 2021 12:19 IST
Facebook, Instagram Remove Chinese Accounts Over Fake 'Swiss Biologist' COVID-19 Origin Claims

Meta said in a report the social media campaign was "largely unsuccessful"

Highlights
  • Claims by "Swiss biologist" Wilson Edwards were widely quoted
  • Meta said the account's operators used virtual private network
  • Persona's original post was shared and liked by fake Facebook accounts

Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it had removed accounts used by an influence operation originating in China that promoted claims of a fake "Swiss biologist" saying the United States was interfering in the search for COVID-19's origins.

Meta said in a report the social media campaign was "largely unsuccessful" and targeted English-speaking audiences in the United States and Britain and Chinese-speaking audiences in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Tibet.

Claims by "Swiss biologist" Wilson Edwards were widely quoted by Chinese state media in July. In August, several Chinese newspapers removed comments and deleted articles quoting him after the Swiss embassy in Beijing said it had found no evidence of him as a Swiss citizen.

Meta said Facebook removed the Wilson Edwards account in August and has since removed 524 Facebook accounts, 20 Pages, four Groups and 86 Instagram accounts as part of its investigation. Such removals also take down content that these entities have posted.

"We...were able to link the activity to individuals in mainland China, including employees of a particular company in China, the Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company Limited, as well as some individuals associated with Chinese state infrastructure companies around the world," Meta's head of global threat disruption David Agranovich told Reuters.

Sichuan Silence Information Technology Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese foreign ministry and internet regulator Cyberspace Administration of China also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meta said it had not found any connection between Sichuan Silence Information Technology and the Chinese government.

Silence Information's website describes itself as a network and information security company that provides network security services to China's Ministry of Public Security activities and China's CNCERT, the key coordination team for China's cybersecurity emergency response.

On July 24, 10 hours after its creation, the "Wilson Edwards" Facebook account uploaded a post saying he had been informed the United States was seeking to discredit the qualifications of World Health Organization scientists working with China to probe the origins of COVID-19.

Meta said the account's operators used virtual private network (VPN) infrastructure to conceal its origin and made efforts to give Edwards a rounded personality.

The persona's original post was initially shared and liked by fake Facebook accounts, and later forwarded by authentic users, most of which belonged to employees of Chinese state infrastructure companies in over 20 countries, Meta said.

"This is the first time we have observed an operation that included a coordinated cluster of state employees to amplify itself in this way," the report said. Meta said it did not find evidence that the network gained any traction among authentic communities.

China's state-run media, from China Daily to TV news service CGTN, cited the July post widely as evidence that US President Joe Biden's administration was politicising the WHO. The administration had said the joint WHO-China investigation lacked transparency.

The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 remains a mystery and a source of tension between China, the United States and other countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, COVID 19
iQoo 9 Series Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year, Said to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram Remove Chinese Accounts Over Fake 'Swiss Biologist' COVID-19 Origin Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  4. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  5. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  6. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  7. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
  8. Android Users Getting the Ability to Use Phone as Digital Car Key
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 Among Other Galaxy A-Series Phones Tipped to Get IP67 Water-Resistant Builds in 2022
  2. LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World
  3. Facebook, Instagram Remove Chinese Accounts Over Fake 'Swiss Biologist' COVID-19 Origin Claims
  4. iQoo 9 Series Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year, Said to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  5. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele Asks US Federal Reserve to Stop Printing Money
  6. Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More
  7. Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion MCU Series: Report
  8. Google Updating Android With New Features Including Family Alerts, Digital Car Key Support
  9. Cryptocurrency Market Movement Rewards Bitcoin, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins to Register Dips
  10. Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com