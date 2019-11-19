Technology News
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Outages Reported by Users

According to Downdetector, the outages did not appear to hit the entire Facebook network but several areas reported disruption in services.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 11:43 IST
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Outages Reported by Users

Users from different parts of the world took to Twitter on Tuesday to report problems using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, including several parts in the US and the UK.

According to Downdetector website which monitors online outages, the outages did not appear to hit the entire Facebook network but several areas reported disruption in services.

While 63 percent reported a total blackout, 19 percent had problems in logging in while 16 percent faced problems with their News Feed.

"Facebook always getting hacked and now disabled... Why can't Facebook work right. I can't get on my new account because it was disabled," posted an user.

"Okay, is Facebook Messenger down?" posted another. Users said the Facebook app failed to send or load messages.

The social networking platform was yet to identify or comment on the latest outage.

Facebook and Instagram suffered a total outage in the UK and in some parts of Europe in September as thousands of users went on to Twitter to complain about not being able to use the social media platforms.

The biggest outage Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram faced was in March that lasted for more than 14 hours. Facebook blamed a 'database' overload for the problem.

