Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram Face Notice From Delhi High Court Over Objectionable Content Related to Hindu Deities

The court was hearing a petition against posts put up by some Instagram users that showed abusive language written about Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

By ANI | Updated: 15 June 2021 11:35 IST
Facebook, Instagram Face Notice From Delhi High Court Over Objectionable Content Related to Hindu Deities

Facebook's lawyer said that the impugned content has already been removed from its platform

Highlights
  • The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal
  • Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of respondent Facebook
  • He submitted that a Grievance Officer has been appointed by respondent

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to social networking platforms like Instagram and others on hearing a petition seeking to remove certain highly objectionable content related to Hindu God and Goddesses on their platforms.

A Bench of Justice Rekha Palli asked the Centre, Instagram and Facebook to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on August 16.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal against "obnoxious" and "objectionable" posts put by some Instagram users which showed abusive language written about Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with a vulgar representation of Hindu gods and goddesses was made in the form of cartoons and graphics.

Advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal has preferred the petition primarily with a grievance that certain users of the social network platform - Instagram, maintained by respondents, have posted certain highly objectionable content on the said platform which ought to be removed at the earliest.

Senior Advocate G Tushar Rao, appearing for the petitioner submitted before the court that Instagram has failed to comply with the new IT Rules, 2021 in its true sense and notice should be issued by the court to all the Respondents replying on the legal grounds raised in the petition.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of respondent Instagram and Facebook submitted that the impugned content has already been removed from its platform.

He further submitted that a Grievance Officer, in terms of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, has already been appointed by the respondent. 

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram
Realme GT 5G Launch Today, Realme Book and Pad Anticipated: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram Face Notice From Delhi High Court Over Objectionable Content Related to Hindu Deities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Down Again for Some Users
  9. Facebook, Instagram Face Court Notice Over Content Related to Hindu Deities
  10. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Seen From Closed Alpha: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Y Series Gets OTA4 System Update With OnePlus Watch Connectivity Support
  2. Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched
  3. Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
  4. NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s
  5. HDFC Mobile Banking App Down Again, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
  6. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  7. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  8. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
  9. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain After Musk's Tweets, But Will There Be Another Bull Run?
  10. Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com