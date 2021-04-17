Technology News
loading

Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban

The Facebook Oversight Board said it has received more than 9,000 comments on the Trump case, more than any other case.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 April 2021 10:42 IST
Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban

Facebook Oversight Board was created by Facebook itself

Highlights
  • Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump's access to his Facebook, Instagram
  • The board had been expected to announce its ruling in the coming days.
  • It said it received more than 9,000 comments on the Trump case

Facebook Oversight Board said on Friday it had extended the timeline for deciding whether to uphold former US President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, wrote in a tweet that it would announce the decision in the coming weeks.

Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters. It later handed the case to the board.

The board, which would usually have 90 days to make a decision, had been expected to announce its ruling in the coming days.

But the board said its extension of the case's public comment period meant it needed more time to review the input. The board has said it had received more than 9,000 comments on the Trump case, more than for any other case.

“The Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks,” Facebook's independent oversight body said in a tweet. “The Board's commitment to carefully reviewing all comments has extended the case timeline, in line with the Board's bylaws. We will share more information soon.”

Facebook's oversight board on Tuesday announced an expansion of its remit so that users can appeal content left up on the site as well as content taken down. The board, which some have dubbed Facebook's "Supreme Court," can overturn the company's decisions on whether some individual pieces of content should be displayed on Facebook or its photo-sharing platform Instagram.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Donald Trump, Facebook Oversight Board, Instagram
Google Misled Consumers About Data Collection, Says Australian Watchdog

Related Stories

Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  3. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  4. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  5. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  6. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Cameo, Explained
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix
  9. The Best Crime Movies on Netflix
  10. Magicpin Takes a Dig at Cred Rahul Dravid Ad With Funny Spoof
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
  2. Google Misled Consumers About Data Collection, Says Australian Watchdog
  3. 'NASA Rules,' Says Elon Musk as SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Moon Lander Contract
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  5. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000 Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes
  7. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  8. DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched
  9. Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee
  10. Apple Announces $200 Million Forestry Fund to Reduce Carbon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com