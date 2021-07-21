Technology News
Instagram Testing Collab Feature to Let Users Co-Author Content : Here Is How You Can Use It

The feature is in its testing phase and has rolled out in only two countries including India.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 21 July 2021 15:49 IST
Users can invite a collaborator to their posts and reels using the Collab feature

Highlights
  • Collab will show the collaborator will be shown as an author too
  • The content created will be shared to collaborator’s profile grid as well
  • The feature hasn’t rolled out worldwide yet

Instagram has announced the launch of a new feature called Collab, which is being rolled out in India. Using Collab, people can now invite another account to be shown as a collaborator on the feed posts or reels that they create, and the content will be shared to both sets of followers. India is one of the two countries where Instagram is testing the feature right now.

According to the Facebook-owned social media company, users can invite a collaborator to their posts and reels using the Collab feature. If they accept the invite, then the collaborator will be shown as an author and the content will be shared to their profile grid as well, increasing the audience for the content.

How can you use Collab?

The feature hasn't rolled out worldwide yet. If you are an Instagram user from India, check out following steps on how to use Collab:

  1. Upload a Feed post or create a Reel as you normally would.
  2. When you get to the end of your share screen, you'll see the option to Tag People.
  3. Tap on Tag People to invite a collaborator by tapping on Invite Collaborator.
  4. You can now search for an account and add them as a collaborator. Note that the account will need to accept your invite. Only public accounts that have also receiving the feature as a part of the test rollout can be invited to Collab or co-author the post.
  5. Once the account has accepted the collaboration invite, they will be added to the tag screen and it is also noted in the header of your post.

Earlier in July, Facebook also announced its plan to spend $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,450 crores) on social media creators through the end of 2022. The social media giant had announced that the investments will include bonus programmes to pay creators who hit certain milestones on its apps, including Instagram.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Collab
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Google to Release a Fix for Chrome OS Update That Caused Users to Lock Out of Their Chromebooks

