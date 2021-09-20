Technology News
loading

Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy

Facebook’s new public policy head replaces Ankhi Das, who quit in October 2020.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 September 2021 12:17 IST
Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy

Rajiv Aggarwal will define and lead important policy development initiatives for Facebook in India

Highlights
  • Rajiv Aggarwal's last assignment was with Uber,
  • In this role, Aggarwal will report to Ajit Mohan
  • Aggarwal's appointment follows series of senior recruitments by Facebook

Facebook India on Monday said it has appointed ex-IAS officer and former Uber executive Rajiv Aggarwal as the Director of Public Policy.

He succeeds Ankhi Das, who quit in October last year. She was embroiled in a controversy for opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules against right-wing leaders in the country.

Aggarwal, in this role, will define and lead important policy development initiatives for Facebook in India on an agenda that covers user safety, data protection, and privacy, inclusion and Internet governance, a statement said.

In this role, Aggarwal will report to Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, and will be a part of the India leadership team, it added.

His last assignment was with Uber, where he was the Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia, the statement said.

Aggarwal comes with 26 years of experience as an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS), and has worked as a District Magistrate in nine districts across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

During his tenure as an administrative officer, he steered India's first ever-national policy on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) as Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (M/o Commerce), and was instrumental in the digital transformation of India's IP offices, the statement said.

He has been closely associated with the India-US bilateral trade forum, besides being India's lead negotiator on IPRs with other nations, it added.

On the appointment, Ajit Mohan said Facebook is an ally for the exciting economic and social transformation that India is witnessing, with digital playing a central role.

"We realise we are deeply immersed in the fabric of India and we have the opportunity to help build a more inclusive and safe Internet that benefits everyone in the country. I'm thrilled that Rajiv is joining us to lead the Public Policy team.

“With his expertise and experience, Rajiv will help further our mission to build transparency, accountability, empowered and safe communities, all of which we recognise as our responsibility,” he added.

Aggarwal's appointment comes after a series of senior and leadership recruitments in recent months across marketing, partnerships, communications, and other key verticals demonstrating the company's expanding charter and commitment to India.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Rajiv Aggarwal, Ankhi Das
Telegram Users Can Now Record Livestreams, New Update Brings Chat Themes, More

Related Stories

Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  3. Apple Giving 20 Percent More on Funds Added Directly to Apple ID in India
  4. Dogecoin Values Dips in India Days After Registering Growth
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch in India Set for September 28
  6. Edward Snowden Says Stop Using ExpressVPN After Surveillance Scandal
  7. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Weight Loss Attempts Not Working as Desired? Time to Pay Attention to Your Gut Microbiome, Study Suggests
  2. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy
  4. Telegram Users Can Now Record Livestreams, New Update Brings Chat Themes, More
  5. Cryptocurrency Prices in India Today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum Witness Slight Slip
  6. Amazon Shuts 3,000 Online Stores Backed by 600 Chinese Brands to Fight Fake Reviews: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Date Set for September 28: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Realme C25Y Pre-Bookings Begin on Company Site: Price, Specifications
  9. Emmy Winners 2021: The Crown Sweeps the Night, Tied With The Queen’s Gambit Overall
  10. Honda Prologue: Company Targets Annual Sales of 70,000 Electric Vehicles in US From 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com