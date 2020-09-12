Technology News
Facebook India's Ajit Mohan Summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel Over Hateful Content

Facebook had said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 September 2020 13:28 IST
Facebook India's Ajit Mohan Summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel Over Hateful Content

Facebook said last month its social media platform prohibits hate speech

  • Facebook India Vice President issues notice from Delhi Assembly panel
  • This comes after an official failed to take action against hate content
  • Facebook official has to appear before the committee on September 15

A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media platform's alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

"Summon was issued on the basis of scathing depositions of the key witnesses as well as incriminating material submitted by them on record," an official statement stated on Saturday.

The summon by the Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony follows a recent Wall Street Journal report which claimed that one of Facebook's senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Telangana after he allegedly shared communally charged posts.

"We hereby summon you (Ajit Mohan) to appear before the committee on September 15, 2020 at 12 Noon at MLA Lounge- 1, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, for the purpose of recording your deposition on oath and participating in the proceedings carried out by the committee," Delhi Assembly's deputy secretary said in the notice sent on September 10.

Last month, Facebook had said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation [...] While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," a Facebook spokesperson had said.

