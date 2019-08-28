Technology News
loading

Researchers Studying Facebook's Impact on Democracy Threaten to Quit

Their concerns focus on the absence of data that would show which webpages were shared on Facebook.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Researchers Studying Facebook's Impact on Democracy Threaten to Quit

A group of philanthropies working with Facebook Inc to study the social network's impact on democracy threatened on Tuesday to quit, saying the company had failed to make data available to researchers as pledged.

The funders said in a statement that Facebook had granted the 83 scholars selected for the project access to "only a portion of what they were told they could expect," which made it impossible for some to carry out their research. They have given Facebook until September 30 to provide the data.

Their concerns focus on the absence of data that would show which web pages were shared on Facebook as far back as January 2017.

The company had yet to say when the data would be made available, the funders added.

Facebook said in a statement that it remained committed to the project and would "continue to provide access to data and tooling to all grant recipients - current and future."

The announcement comes only a few months after Facebook launched the research program, which opened the company's propriety data to independent scholars for the first time.

Data access was meant to be heavily controlled, with special precautions to protect user privacy.

The funding consortium includes both the conservative Charles Koch Foundation and Silicon Valley's Omidyar Network.

"We hope Facebook (not to mention other platform companies) will find a way to provide deeply robust privacy-protected data," they said, as "independent scholarly analysis of social media platforms is essential" to understanding elections and democracy around the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Tech Firms Struggle to Police Content While Avoiding Bias
Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Researchers Studying Facebook's Impact on Democracy Threaten to Quit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  6. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi to Release Android Pie Update for Mi TV Pro Lineup Next Month: Report
  8. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With Quad Rear Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Studying Facebook's Impact on Democracy Threaten to Quit
  2. Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of IFA Launch
  3. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
  4. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs
  6. Android 10 to Roll Out to Pixel Devices Starting September 3: Report
  7. Mr. Robot Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled
  8. Google Pay Set to Tap Into 12 Million Kirana Stores in India
  9. Facebook Tightens Rules for US Political Advertisers Ahead of 2020 Election
  10. Google to Move Pixel Smartphone Production to Vietnam: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.