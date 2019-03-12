Facebook Hubs Launched Across 9 Cities in India to Nurture Startups

To boost the startup ecosystem in India, social media giant Facebook on Tuesday launched training and mentoring facilities for entrepreneurs across nine cities.

Called Facebook Hubs, these centres will help foster innovation and support for the community, by hosting mentor hours and training, workshops, roundtable discussions across 20 locations in nine cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Goa.

The social media giant has partnered with co-working space provider 91springboard for a year-long programme, which will include activities like learning and skill development programmes for startups and entrepreneurs to help scale their businesses.

"Facebook Hubs stem from our mission to provide startups with the infrastructure, mentorship, and support they need to grow and scale their operations ethically and sustainably," Satyajeet Singh, Head of Product Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia, said in a statement.

"We have worked with hundreds of startups through our various programmes and by teaming up with 91springboard we hope to reach out to more, to fuel India's startup ecosystem with a vision to build businesses of tomorrow," Singh said.

“Facebook Hubs are in line with our vision of developing robust, sustainable programs, conducive places and meaningful partnerships with relevant ecosystem partners to boost India's dynamic startup engine and enable it to provide a further push to India's entrepreneurial zeal.” he added.

Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91springboard said “We are truly proud and delighted to join forces with Facebook. India has some incredible things happening in the startup ecosystem and our partnership to enable Facebook Hubs will provide entrepreneurs access to knowledge, tools and resources that will give them a massive competitive edge.”