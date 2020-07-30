Technology News
loading

#NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts

Holocaust survivors have posted 30-second messages on social media, including Instagram and Twitter, with the hashtag #NoDenyingIt.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 30 July 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
#NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts

Facebook said it removes posts that deny the Holocaust in countries where such statements are illegal

Highlights
  • The online campaign comes as hundreds of advertisers boycott Facebook
  • Survivors from around the globe have recorded 30-second messages
  • They are sharing their message on social media with #NoDenyingIt hashtag

Holocaust survivors launched a campaign Wednesday in which they plan to upload daily videos to Facebook urging CEO Mark Zuckerberg to remove posts from the site that deny the Nazi genocide of Jews.

Survivors from around the globe, including Anne Frank's stepsister, have recorded 30-second messages that are then posted on social media, including Instagram and Twitter, with the hashtag #NoDenyingIt.

The online campaign comes as hundreds of advertisers boycott Facebook as part of a call for them to take more aggressive action against toxic and inflammatory content that promotes violence and hate.

"I lost all my family. Many, many family members. There is no denying it! Remove Holocaust denial from Facebook," Eva Schloss, Frank's stepsister, says in her video.

Other survivors who have contributed to the project include 84-year-old Serge Klarsfeld, a prominent so-called Nazi hunter who has helped track down and expose Nazi war criminals.

The campaign has been organised by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

The non-profit works to seek compensation from the German government and the return of Jewish property stolen by the Nazis.

Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, sparked controversy in 2018 when he argued that Facebook should not filter out posts denying that the Nazis killed six million Jews.

In an interview with tech website Recode he said that while Facebook was dedicated to stopping the spread of fake news, it would not filter out posts just on the basis of being factually wrong.

He said that while he found Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he said he didn't think deniers were "intentionally getting it wrong."

Critics lashed out at Zuckerberg, saying these types of comments can incite hatred and violence and pointing out that Holocaust denial was "quintessential fake news."

Facebook said in a statement that it removes posts that deny the Holocaust in countries where such statements are illegal, such as Germany, France, and Poland.

In the US and Britain, where Holocaust denial is not illegal -- because of free speech laws -- Facebook monitors such posts to determine whether they violate the site's guidelines.

“We take down any post that celebrates, defends, or attempts to justify the Holocaust," a spokesperson said.

Nearly 1,000 advertisers, including behemoth brands such as Coca-Cola, Hershey, and Adidas, have temporarily paused advertising on Facebook, saying the leading social network site needs to better police hate speech.

Earlier this month, organisers vowed to press on with the boycott, saying top executives, including Zuckerberg, had failed to offer any meaningful action on curbing hateful content.

Facebook has steadfastly refused to fact-check political speech and has a largely hands-off policy on comments from world leaders, but says it is committed to freeing the site of hate speech.

Recently, Facebook did appear to make some changes, including removing a Trump campaign ad featuring a Nazi symbol.

The company also said it would tag posts from world leaders that violate its policies even if they remain accessible because they are "newsworthy."

This month, an independent audit commissioned by Facebook in 2018 found that the California giant had undermined civil rights, including by allowing posts by Trump that violate the network's values.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Holocaust, Mark Zuckerberg, Hate Speech, Misinformation
Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

#NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  10. OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom: Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal Says Profit Jump Flags Shift From Cash Payments in Stores
  2. Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes
  3. #NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts
  4. Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. Huawei Beats Samsung in Global Smartphone Shipments for First Time in Q2 2020: Canalys
  6. Instagram Blocks Madonna’s Post Over COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Leaked in Fresh Renders, Wingtips and Square Charging Case Seen
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Faces Multi-State US Probe Into Older iPhones Slowing, Shutting Down
  10. TikTok Faces US National Security Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com