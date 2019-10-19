Technology News
loading

Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data

Facebook could face $1,000 to $5,000 in penalties per user for seven million people, which could reach a maximum of $35 billion.

By | Updated: 19 October 2019 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data
Highlights
  • The case will now go to trial unless the Supreme Court intervenes
  • Facebook is accused of misusing facial recognition data in Illinois
  • Lawsuit could make Facebook face billions of dollars in potential damage

A court in the US has denied Facebook's request to quash $35 billion class-action lawsuit against its alleged misuse of facial recognition data in Illinois.

A three-judge panel of the ninth circuit judges in San Francisco rejected Facebook's plea and the case will now go to trial unless the Supreme Court intervenes, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

"The suit alleges that Illinois citizens didn't consent to having their uploaded photos scanned with facial recognition and weren't informed of how long the data would be saved when the mapping started in 2011," the report added.

Facebook could face $1,000 to $5,000 in penalties per user for seven million people, which could reach a maximum of $35 billion.

Facebook started the facial recognition technology in 2011, when it would ask users to identify if people tagged in photos were friends they knew.

The facial recognition software "invades an individual's private affairs and concrete interests," said the judges.

"Facebook's facial recognition technology violated Illinois's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)," said the court document.

"Violations of the procedures in BIPA actually harmed or posed a material risk of harm to those privacy interests," it added.

BIPA provides for $1,000 dollars for each negligent violation and $5,000 for each intentional or reckless violation.

The lawsuit could make Facebook face billions of dollars in potential damages if it eventually loses the legal battle.

"Facebook has always told people about its use of face recognition technology and given them control over whether it's used for them. We are reviewing our options and will continue to defend ourselves vigorously," Facebook said in a statement.

The class-action poses a greater penalty than the record-breaking $5 billion settlement Facebook agreed to pay the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 Update Now Rolling Out
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-2's First Illuminated Image of the Lunar Surface
  2. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  3. Is Realme XT the Reason Behind Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Killer Pricing?
  4. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts Tomorrow: Smartphone Deals Revealed
  6. Google Photos Loophole Gives Unlimited Original Quality Storage for Free
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Tata Sky Set-Top Box Price in India Slashed, Now Start at Rs. 1,099
  9. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  10. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
#Latest Stories
  1. Dtrack Malware Detected in Financial Institutions in India: Kaspersky
  2. Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 Update Now Rolling Out
  4. Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Apple Slammed by US Lawmakers for 'Censorship' of Apps at China's Behest
  6. Facebook No Longer Among Top 10 Best Brands Globally: Interbrand
  7. Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 1,099
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale Starts Monday: Mobile, Electronics Offers Revealed
  9. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted in Latest Android Beta: Here's How to Get It
  10. PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Announces First Halloween Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.