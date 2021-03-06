Technology News
loading

Facebook Said to Be Probed by US Agency for 'Systemic' Racial Bias in Hiring, Promotions

A "systemic" probe means that the agency suspects Facebook policies may be contributing to widespread discrimination.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 March 2021 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Said to Be Probed by US Agency for 'Systemic' Racial Bias in Hiring, Promotions

Facebook allegedly discriminates against Black candidates

Highlights
  • Facebook being investigated for 'systemic' racial bias in hiring
  • EEOC suspects company policies may be contributing to discrimination
  • The Facebook investigation may not result in findings of wrongdoing

A US agency investigating Facebook Inc for racial bias in hiring and promotions has designated the probe as "systemic," attorneys for three job applicants and a manager who claim the company discriminated against them told Reuters on Friday.

A "systemic" probe means the agency, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, suspects company policies may be contributing to widespread discrimination.

The EEOC typically resolves disputes through mediation or allowing complainants to sue employers. But agency officials designate a few cases "systemic," enabling investigators to rope in specialists to analyse company data and potentially bring a broader lawsuit representing entire classes of workers.

Facebook operations program manager Oscar Veneszee Jr. and two applicants denied jobs brought a charge last July to the EEOC, and a third rejected applicant joined the case in December. They have alleged Facebook discriminates against Black candidates and employees by relying on subjective evaluations and promoting problematic racial stereotypes.

The designation of the EEOC's probe has not been previously reported.

The EEOC has not brought allegations against Facebook. Its investigation, which may last months more, may not result in findings of wrongdoing. The agency declined to comment.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone declined to comment on the status of the probe or specific allegations but said that "it is essential to provide all employees with a respectful and safe working environment."

"We take any allegations of discrimination seriously and investigate every case," he said.

The EEOC brought in systemic investigators by last August and received detailed briefing papers from both sides over the last four months, said Peter Romer-Friedman, an attorney at Gupta Wessler representing Veneszee and the job candidates.

Employment law firms Mehri & Skalet and Katz Marshall & Banks also are helping the workers.

The EEOC's Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Washington offices are involved, attorneys from the firms said.

Facebook's counsel, Covington & Burling, did not respond to a request for comment.

Increasing racial and gender diversity has been a persistent challenge for the nation's largest tech companies, which at times have blamed a shortage of qualified candidates from underrepresented groups. But tech workers have grown emboldened to publicly challenge that notion and allege in formal complaints that biased employment practices cause disparities.

Romer-Friedman said he and his colleagues told the EEOC in a submission last month that one such Facebook policy is awarding employees bonuses of up to $5,000 when a candidate they refer is hired. Referred candidates tend to reflect the makeup of existing employees, disadvantaging Black professionals, he said.

Facebook said about 3.9 percent of its US employees as of last June were Black.

David Lopez, a former EEOC general counsel now teaching at Rutgers University, said that systemic investigations are significant because of the additional resources involved. When they result in allegations of wrongdoing, multimillion-dollar settlements sometimes follow, he said, citing recent cases against Dollar General Corp and Walmart.

In the year ended last September 30, 13 of the 93 EEOC merit lawsuits were systemic, according to agency data.

Last December, the Justice Department accused Facebook of discriminating against US workers broadly, saying it gave hiring preference to temporary workers such as H-1B visa holders.

Alphabet's Google last month agreed to spend $3.8 million (roughly Rs. 27.8 crores) to settle US government allegations that it underpaid women and unfairly passed over women and Asians for job openings.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Racial Bias, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, H-1B visa, Google
Microsoft Email Flaw Said to Compromise Over 20,000 US Organisations

Related Stories

Facebook Said to Be Probed by US Agency for 'Systemic' Racial Bias in Hiring, Promotions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live
  4. Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 Set to Launch in India on March 9
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. WandaVision Episode 9: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Scientists to Look for Signs of Life in Newly Discovered Exoplanet
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Said to Be Probed by US Agency for 'Systemic' Racial Bias in Hiring, Promotions
  2. Microsoft Email Flaw Said to Compromise Over 20,000 US Organisations
  3. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Auctions First-Ever Tweet as NFT
  4. Mars Rover Perseverance Takes First Drive on Surface of Red Planet
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live; Official Renders Revealed
  6. Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9
  7. iPad, MacBook Models May Sport OLED Display in 2022: Report
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia
  9. Indian Wearable Market Grew 144.3 Percent YoY in 2020, With Earwear Taking 83.6 Percent Market Share: IDC
  10. Poco X3 Pro Specifications Surface Online, May Launch This Month Alongside Poco F3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com