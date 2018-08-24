NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Hires Top HP Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

, 24 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Hires Top HP Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Antonio Lucio

Facebook on Friday announced to hire Antonio Lucio, currently Global Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at HP, who will work across the social media giant's family of apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Lucio will report to Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and will be part of Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's leadership team.

"Antonio will join us from HP, where he led their marketing team for three years. Before that he was the CMO at Visa and at PepsiCo," Cox wrote on Facebook.

Lucio, replacing Gary Briggs who has announced to step down, will start as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Facebook from September 4.

"Facebook's story is at an inflection point. We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world by improving our products at their core," said Cox.

Lucio spent over three years with Palo Alto-based HP Inc following its separation from the The Hewlett Packard Corporation.

"(Lucio) has been outspoken on the need to build authentic global brands with integrity and from places of principle, and also on the importance of building diverse teams at every level in the organisation (HP)," added Cox.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram
Vodafone Rs. 209, Rs. 479, Rs. 529 Recharge Launched With 1.5GB Daily Data Limit to Rival Jio
Vivo Nex
Facebook Hires Top HP Executive as Chief Marketing Officer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  4. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today via Mi.com
  7. Realme 2 Price Will Be Under Rs. 10,000, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  8. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
  9. Vodafone Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Limit for as Low as Rs. 209
  10. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.