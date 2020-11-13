Technology News
loading

Facebook Hearing: Former Employee Appears Before Delhi Assembly Panel

Employee Mark S Luckie alleged that CEO Mark Zuckerberg also partakes in various liaisons with different political parties across the globe.

By ANI | Updated: 13 November 2020 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Hearing: Former Employee Appears Before Delhi Assembly Panel

Luckie affirmed that there has been repeated interference by the top officials of the Facebook teams

Highlights
  • Luckie spoke about the recruitment process of the top heads of Facebook
  • Facebook was at the centre of political storm in India in September
  • Events like Delhi communal clashes could've been easily averted, he said

A former Facebook employee told a Delhi Assembly panel that violence in the national capital in February this year could have been easily averted if the social media giant had acted in a proactive and prompt manner.

The Committee on Peace and Harmony, headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, had summoned the former Facebook employee Mark S Luckie in the wake of several allegations of culpability of the social media platform in the riots in Delhi earlier this year.

"He (Mark S Luckie) also asserted the events like Delhi communal clashes, Myanmar genocide and Sri Lanka Communal violence could have been easily averted had Facebook acted in a more proactive and prompt manner," read a release by Committee on Peace and Harmony.

Luckie, during his tenure at Facebook, has actively worked with various core teams made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook, thus spilling beans on the entire organisational structure of Facebook globally as well as regionally.

During the course of the deposition, Luckie affirmed that there has been repeated interference by the top officials of the Facebook teams including their policy heads at the instance of the political parties upon the content moderation teams which has caused eventual compromise in the execution of their own community standards, read the release.

He alleged that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also partakes in various liaisons with different political parties across the globe in order to earn special benefits or favours as it is of common knowledge that many prominent politically figures seek his indulgence every now and then.

According to the Committee on Peace and Harmony, Luckie also spoke about the recruitment process of the top heads of the Company where he signified that for an extremely important post like that of Public Policy Head, persons having cordial government relations or having special political affiliations and who have strong hold on lobbying within the government are preferred, a practice which in itself casts a shadow of doubt on the ''politically agnostic management'' stance which Facebook often tries to shields under. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold
Google’s Device Lock Controller App Allows Banks, Creditors to Remotely Lock Payment Defaulter’s Phone

Related Stories

Facebook Hearing: Former Employee Appears Before Delhi Assembly Panel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  4. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  5. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  6. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Shows Its Battery Size
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  9. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  10. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Launches Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram; Latter Also Gets Reels and Shop Buttons
  2. Google’s Device Lock Controller App Allows Banks, Creditors to Remotely Lock Payment Defaulter’s Phone
  3. Facebook Hearing: Former Employee Appears Before Delhi Assembly Panel
  4. Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm Mobile Processor With 5G, Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor Support Launched
  5. Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold
  6. Facebook’s Ex-Employees Should Be Interviewed as Part of Antitrust Probe, US Senator Urges
  7. Amazon Worker Files Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pandemic Conditions After Getting Fired
  8. Twitter Says It Labelled 300,000 'Misleading' US Election Tweets
  9. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Surfaces Online, Shows Battery Capacity
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Not Suspending Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon From Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com