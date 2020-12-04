Technology News
loading

Facebook Hate Speech Policy Revised to Target Slurs Against Blacks, Muslims: Report

Facebook’s reform is at an early stage and aims to target speech deemed "the worst of the worst."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 December 2020 09:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Hate Speech Policy Revised to Target Slurs Against Blacks, Muslims: Report

Facebook have long grappled with how to purge toxic content while fending off accusations

Highlights
  • Earlier this year, more than 1,000 advertisers boycotted Facebook
  • This was to protest its handling of hate speech and misinformation
  • Facebook is adamant that it's vigilant when it comes to hate speech

Facebook on Thursday said it is revising its systems to prioritise blocking slurs against Black people, gays and other groups historically targeted by vitriol, no longer automatically filtering out barbs aimed broadly at whites, men or Americans.

The change in Facebook's algorithm is a shift from the social network's ethnicity and gender-neutral system that removed anti-white comments and posts such as "Men are dumb" or "Americans are stupid."

"We know that hate speech targeted towards under-represented groups can be the most harmful, which is why we have focused our technology on finding the hate speech that users and experts tell us is the most serious," said Facebook spokeswoman Sally Aldous.

The changes are to the leading social network's automated systems, meaning hateful posts about whites, men or Americans that are reported by users will still be deleted if they violate Facebook policies.

Over the past year, Facebook has also updated its policies to catch more implicit hate speech, such as depictions of blackface and stereotypes about Jewish people, Aldous noted.

"Thanks to significant investments in our technology we proactively detect 95 percent of the content we remove and we continue to improve how we enforce our rules as hate speech evolves over time," Aldous said.

The software tweak will initially target the most blatant slurs, including those against Black people, Muslims, people of more than one race, the LGBTQ community and Jews, Facebook said.

'Long overdue'
The move comes as the company faces pressure from civil rights groups that have long complained it does too little to police hate speech.

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 advertisers boycotted Facebook to protest its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

"This is an important and long overdue step forward," Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said.

The ADL and other groups have advocated for Facebook to better fight anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and "all forms of extremism," according to Greenblatt.

"While we are encouraged that Facebook is attacking the most serious symptoms of the disease that it permitted to spread for so many years, we need to see additional steps to cure the sickness of hate on social media," Greenblatt said.

Facebook and other social platforms have been condemned for failing to stop abusive and hateful content including organised violence such as the massacre of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and the beheading of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty near Paris.

Facebook has been adamant that it is vigilant when it comes to policing hate speech, calls for violence and misinformation.

The company said that since August it identified more 600 militarised social movements, and removed their pages or accounts, part of an effort that took down 22.1 million posts containing "hate speech."

Social problem?
Critics of Facebook and other social networks argue they should be held accountable for violence organised on their platforms, calling for reforms of a law that shields Internet services from liability for content posted by third parties.

But some analysts argue the platforms can't bear full responsibility for deep social problems which have led to extremism and violence in the streets.

Facebook and others have long grappled with how to purge toxic content while fending off accusations they are stifling free expression.

The Internet giant and its rival Twitter have been taken to task on Capitol Hill by Republicans who say the platforms are biased against conservatives.

On Wednesday, Twitter said it was expanding its definition of hateful content to ban language which "dehumanises" people on the basis of race, ethnicity or national origin.

Twitter said it would remove offending tweets when they are reported, and offered examples such as describing a particular ethnic group as "scum" or "leeches."

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, hate speech
Mulan Review: Disney Movie Is Not Bold — or Smart — Enough

Related Stories

Facebook Hate Speech Policy Revised to Target Slurs Against Blacks, Muslims: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  2. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  3. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  4. MacBook Pro Mini-LED Models With Apple Silicon to Launch in 2021: Kuo
  5. iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby
  6. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED Screen Teased for India Launch
  8. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel 5 Goes Though JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test
  10. Spotify 2020 Wrapped Offers Insights on Your Listening Habits for the Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Chipmaker SMIC Added by Trump Administration to Defence Blacklist
  2. Facebook Sued by Trump Administration for Favouring Immigrants Over US Workers
  3. Facebook Bans False Claims About COVID-19 Vaccines Debunked by Public Health Experts
  4. Facebook Hate Speech Policy Revised to Target Slurs Against Blacks, Muslims: Report
  5. Xiaomi Teaser Suggests That Mi TV 5 Pro With QLED Screen Could Launch in India
  6. WhatsApp Users Must Accept Updated Terms of Service in 2021, or ‘Delete Account’: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Debut End of December
  8. IBM Warns Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine 'Cold Chain' Supply Process
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Brought Forward to Christmas Eve
  10. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones in the Pipeline for Q1 2021: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com