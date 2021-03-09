Technology News
loading

Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram Sued by Russia for Not Deleting Protest Content

The cases against Facebook, Google, and Twitter will be heard on April 2.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 March 2021 16:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram Sued by Russia for Not Deleting Protest Content

Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them

Highlights
  • Cases were opened after protests over jailing of Alexei Navalny
  • Google declined to comment on the Interfax report
  • Cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram too

Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to RUB 4 million (roughly Rs. 39 lakhs), and cases have also been filed against TikTok and Telegram, the report said.

The cases were opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his supporters say his 30-month sentence, for alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case, was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.

Google declined to comment on the Interfax report. Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cases against Google, Facebook, and Twitter will be heard on April 2, the agency said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, Google, Telegram, TikTok
TRAI Delays SMS Regulations Owing to OTP Issues Faced by Telecom Users

Related Stories

Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram Sued by Russia for Not Deleting Protest Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  2. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  3. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  4. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  6. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  7. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  8. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See
  2. Apple’s 2023 iPhone Models to Come With ‘Periscope Telephoto Lens’, Says Ming-Chi Kuo: Report
  3. Samsung Carnival Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 in India
  4. Apple Said to Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022, AR Glasses in 2025, AR Contact Lenses in 2030: Report
  5. Carl Pei’s Nothing Could Be Working on Transparent TWS Earbuds as Company’s First Product, Teaser Suggests
  6. ISRO Develops Radar for Joint Earth Observation Satellite Mission With NASA
  7. Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon
  9. Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25
  10. Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram Sued by Russia for Not Deleting Protest Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com