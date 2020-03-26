Technology News
loading

Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report

LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield said that "digital platforms are feeling the pain soonest."

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 26 March 2020 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report

Google is said to generate $54.3 billion in operating income in 2020

Highlights
  • Digital advertising has declined due to coronavirus outbreak
  • Google's total net revenue is projected to be about $127.5 billion
  • Facebook's ad revenue for 2020 is forecast at $67.8 billion

The Novel Coronavirus pandemic can wipe out more than $44 billion in global ad revenue for the tech giants Facebook and Google in 2020 as digital advertising runs dry, a new report has predicted.

According to global investment bank and financial services company Cowen & Co., Google's total net revenue is projected to be about $127.5 billion -- down $28.6 billion.

Facebook's ad revenue for 2020 is forecast at $67.8 billion -- a decrease of $15.7 billion, Variety reported on Thursday, quoting Cowen's data.

However, Facebook's advertising business is projected to "bounce back" in 2021, growing 23 percent (year-over-year) to $83 billion, said the Cowen analyst team.

"For full-year 2020, Google will generate $54.3 billion in operating income (43 percent adjusted EBITDA margin) and Facebook will pull in $33.7 billion (49 percent margin)," according to Cowen's forecast.

In a separate blog post, LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield said that "digital platforms are feeling the pain soonest, given the relative ease of pulling ad spend versus mediums such as television (who are likely to experience far more pain in Q2 than Q1)".

Cowen has cut its full-year revenue forecast for Twitter by 18 percent.

"Amazon's ad business, meanwhile, is 'generally less exposed' to the downturn than other large digital platforms because the company's advertising is mostly related to product searches".

Facebook has admitted that its ad business has been adversely affected in countries severely hit by the Novel Coronavirus while non-business engagement like messaging has exploded which is affecting its services like Messenger and WhatsApp.

"Our business is being adversely affected like so many others around the world. We don't monetize many of the services where we're seeing increased engagement, and we've seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Alex Schultz, VP of Analytics and Jay Parikh, VP of Engineering.

With one-fifth of the world's population now under lockdown and industries shutting operations amid global supply chain issues, the Coronavirus pandemic is set to deliver a sharp and deep economic shock, a new report has said.

According to analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute, market moves are reminiscent of the darkest days of the financial crisis, but they don't think this is a repeat of 2008.

"Stringent containment and social distancing policies will bring economic activity to a near standstill, and lead to a sharp contraction in growth for the second quarter", it said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report

Related Stories

Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  2. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Two 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped
  4. Google Play Movies May Offer Free, Ad-Based Movies and TV Shows Soon
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  7. Redmi K30 Pro May Launch as Poco F2 in India, MIUI 11 Code Suggests
  8. Zomato, Swiggy Struggle to Serve Customers Amid Lockdown
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
  2. Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report
  3. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  4. Mi TV Shipments Cross 4 Million Units in India in Just Over 2 Years, Xiaomi Announces
  5. Redmi K30 Pro May Launch as Poco F2 in India, MIUI 11 Code Suggests
  6. How You Can Help Fight COVID-19 With This Global Open Source Tool
  7. COVID-Net AI Tool Can Help in Identifying COVID-19 in Chest X-Rays
  8. First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake-H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2
  9. Twitter Blocks Account Telling Youth to Hold 'Coronavirus Parties'
  10. Global Smartphone Sales Fell 14 Percent in February as Coronavirus Spread: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.