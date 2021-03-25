Technology News
loading

Facebook, Google CEOs Suggest Ways to Reform Section 230 of Communications Decency Act

Google's Sundar Pichai will make suggestions to reform the law but, unlike Zuckerberg, will not advocate for adoption of a set of best practices.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2021 09:43 IST
Facebook, Google CEOs Suggest Ways to Reform Section 230 of Communications Decency Act

Zuckerberg acknowledged calls from lawmakers for changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act

Highlights
  • It is also likely to discuss ways to hold tech platforms accountable
  • Zuckerberg and Pichai will also urge caution
  • Pichai proposed solutions such as developing content policies

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps to reform a key Internet law on Wednesday, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms.

In testimony prepared for a joint hearing before two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees on Thursday, Zuckerberg acknowledged the calls from lawmakers for changes to a law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives companies like Facebook immunity from liability over content posted by users.

The hearing titled 'Disinformation Nation: Social media's role in promoting extremism and misinformation' is designed to address concerns Democrats have had about the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic and the presidential election.

It is also likely to discuss ways to hold tech platforms accountable by reforming the Internet law. The chief executives of Google and Twitter will also testify at the hearing.

Google's Sundar Pichai will make suggestions to reform the law but, unlike Zuckerberg, will not advocate for adoption of a set of best practices, according to his testimony. Twitter's Jack Dorsey will lay out steps the platform has taken to tackle misinformation.

Zuckerberg and Pichai will also urge caution as Congress considers reforming the law.

"Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection -- that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day," Zuckerberg wrote in his testimony.

Google's Pichai also struck a similar note saying "without Section 230, platforms would either over-filter content or not be able to filter content at all."

Pichai instead proposed solutions such as developing content policies that are clear and accessible, notifying people when their content is removed and giving them ways to appeal content decisions.

There are several pieces of legislation from Democrats to reform Section 230 that are doing the rounds in Congress. Several Republican lawmakers have also been pushing separately to scrap the law entirely.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Google, Sundar Pichai
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update in India With System-Level Optimisations
WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI

Related Stories

Facebook, Google CEOs Suggest Ways to Reform Section 230 of Communications Decency Act
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  2. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  4. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  5. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Again: All the Details
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Their First Software Update in India
  9. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Released to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  10. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi Website: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Used by Chinese Hackers to Target Uighurs Abroad With Malware Links, Company Says
  4. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch
  5. Facebook, Twitter Must Do More to Stop COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxers: US States
  6. Vivo X60 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, and Specifications
  7. Slack to Fix Error in New Direct Messaging Feature Over Harassment Concerns
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  9. Facebook, Google CEOs Suggest Ways to Reform Section 230 of Communications Decency Act
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com