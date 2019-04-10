Technology News

Facebook, Google Defend Efforts to Remove Hate Speech Before US Congress

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Google Defend Efforts to Remove Hate Speech Before US Congress

Facebook and Alphabet's Google unit on Tuesday defended their efforts to remove hate speech from social media sites amid questions from lawmakers in an appearance before the US House Judiciary Committee.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, who chairs the panel, said white nationalist groups target communities of colour and religious minorities through social media.

"Efforts by media companies to counter this surge have fallen short, and social network platforms continue to be used as ready avenues to spread dangerous white nationalist speech," Nadler said at the hearing.

Social media firms use algorithms and human reviewers to remove hateful speech.

In March, the chair of the House Homeland Security committee wrote top executives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft, urging them to do a better job of removing violent political content following the live-streaming of a New Zealand mass shooting.

Neil Potts, a public policy director at Facebook, told lawmakers that Facebook in March "instituted a prohibition on praise, support, and representation of white nationalism and white separatism."

Google wants to be a "part of the solution," company executive Alexandria Walden said at Tuesday's hearing, adding that Google has invested "heavily in machines and people to quickly identify and remove content that violates our policies against incitement to violence and hate speech."

Google's YouTube, which streamed the hearing live, disabled comments on the hearing after numerous hateful and racist postings.

In November, the FBI said US hate crimes jumped 17 percent in 2017, with a 37 percent spike in anti-Semitic attacks.

Ellen Hershenov, senior vice president for policy at Anti-Defamation League, told lawmakers the "internet is forcing us to reassess our understanding of how violence may be inspired by such hateful echo chambers."

Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the panel, denounced white nationalism. "Free expression, free press and blind justice," he added, are "the very things that foster diversity and deter intellectually bankrupt ideologies like white nationalism."

In response to suggestions social media companies discriminate against conservative viewpoints, Potts said Facebook errs "on the side of allowing more speech."

"We want to give people the voice but we do have to draw a line somewhere," he noted.

Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat, said it was important to prevent social media users from preying on weak people to incite violence.

"Just because you are upset with your station in life, and sitting in your momma's basement in your boxers you don't get to spew hate that you know will incite violence because you can hide behind anonymity," Richmond said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Google, US COngress
Two Out of Three Hotels Accidentally Leak Guests' Personal Data: Symantec
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook, Google Defend Efforts to Remove Hate Speech Before US Congress
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  4. This Is What a Black Hole Looks Like
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Stuffcool Monty Wireless Earphones Review
  8. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.