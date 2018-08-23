NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Goes Back to Old Technologies to Connect the Next Billion

, 23 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Goes Back to Old Technologies to Connect the Next Billion

After abandoning its plan to develop a solar-powered drone called Aquila and grounding a helicopter drone project to connect people in remote areas, Facebook has gone back to the basics, working on technologies like mesh Wi-Fi and Express Wi-Fi in partnership with equipment manufacturers and operators.

"Our team has been developing software that simplifies network management for operators and enables them to deploy mesh Wi-Fi networks along with working on new routing framework, optimised to manage 50 or potentially even more access points," Vish Ponnampalam, Wireless Systems Engineer at Facebook wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network made up of radio nodes. A mesh refers to rich interconnection among devices or nodes.

The social networking giant is running a pilot programme for mesh Wi-Fi networking in Tanzania and has also put teams to expand its Express Wi-Fi programme in Dubai, Israel and Ireland.

"The technology we are developing is pushing the boundaries of what's possible for Wi-Fi networks," Ponnampalam added.

The Express Wi-Fi initiative, that offers Internet facility through public hotspots, was first launched in five countries - India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Indonesia.

"We're excited to continue improving the technology with the goal of sharing it with more partners around the world," said Ponnampalam.

The Express Wi-fi initiative reached India last year in partnership with telecom operator Bharti Airtel, local ISPs and over 500 local entrepreneurs.

In June this year, Facebook announced it has decided to abandon the Aquila project that was aimed to deliver Internet to nearly four billion people in remote parts of the world.

Facebook also discontinued a small helicopter drone project that could temporarily replace cellular services in emergency situations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Russian Telcos Press for Foreign Internet Companies to Pay for Data Storage
Xiaomi's Revenue Surges on India Smartphone Demand but Growth Doubts Stay
Vivo Nex
Facebook Goes Back to Old Technologies to Connect the Next Billion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Blackberry Key 2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
  2. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  3. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus First Impressions
  5. Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Up to 8GB RAM Launched: Highlights
  6. Flipkart Launches a Refurbished Goods Platform Called '2GUD'
  7. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z
  9. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 First Impressions
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.