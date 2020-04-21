Technology News
loading

Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Facebook has listed several non-profit organisations like HelpAge India, GiveIndia, and Goonj for which users can raise funds.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2020 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Facebook Fundraisers was also available in the US and Europe

Highlights
  • Facebook does not allow personal fundraising in India
  • Facebook does not offer donor information to charities
  • Fundraisers on Facebook are public for all users to see

Facebook has introduced its Fundraisers feature in India to help non-profit organisations raise money. This feature was previously available in the US and Europe, and now it has been made available in India as well. Facebook charges no fees for raising funds for a non-profit. In other countries, it has made possible to raise personal funds as well, but that option hasn't been activated in India as of yet. Facebook has listed several non-profit organisations like HelpAge India, GiveIndia, Goonj, Cuddles Foundation, Literacy India, and more. This new feature comes at a time when the country is struggling to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The new Fundraisers feature allows Facebook users to help raise donations and because this feature is public, anyone on Facebook can donate to the cause. Money raised for a non-profit will be paid directly to the organisation and not the person who created the fundraiser. The funds are sent directly from Facebook, or from Network for Good, or from PayPal Giving Fund.

As mentioned, the social giant says that it charges no fees for donations raised for charitable organisations. To start a fundraiser, head to the dedicated Fundraisers page on Facebook, and click on the ‘Select Non-Profit' button. Choose from a list of verified organisations available and mention the amount of money you want to raise. You also have to mention when the fundraiser has to end, choose an appropriate fundraiser title, and the reason why you are raising money for the company. Additionally, the user has to add a cover photo for the fundraiser, and Facebook offers a suggested photo for ease.

The social giant notes ‘charities in India will not be able to view transaction reports on Facebook, but will receive them by email three weeks after their donation.' Furthermore, donor information for charities is currently unavailable in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Fundraisers
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. Zoom Moves From Work Tool to Global Video Hangout
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Xiaomi to Launch MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite China Variant on April 27
  6. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  7. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  8. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  3. Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
  4. Samsung Announces Blood Pressure Monitoring App for Galaxy Watch Active 2
  5. Google Updates Chrome After Spotting 'Critical' Security Vulnerability
  6. Government Launches App Challenge to Develop Zoom Alternative Amid Security Concerns
  7. Xiaomi Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD Screen, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Facebook-Powered Virus 'Heat Map' Unveiled
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Releasing on April 24 With Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode, and More
  10. MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite 5G China Variant to Launch on April 27: What We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com