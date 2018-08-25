NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Fixes Bug That Marked Some Posts as Spam

, 25 August 2018
Facebook Fixes Bug That Marked Some Posts as Spam

A day after some users complained about their Facebook posts being marked as spam, Facebook on Saturday said it has fixed the bug that caused the problem.

"We have fixed a bug that caused some posts to be incorrectly marked as spam. We've restored the posts that were affected and are very sorry this happened," Facebook said in a tweet.

Even journalist and author Salena Zito's New York Post article, entitled "Why Trump's supporters won't care about Cohen and Manafort," was flagged as spam and removed from Facebook.

She wrote in NY Post on Friday about Facebook censoring her article.

Facebook replied to her in a tweet: "Hi Salena, a bug caused some posts to be incorrectly marked as spam and removed. We've fixed the issue and restored the posts. We're really sorry this happened".

"Regarding my story being taken down on my Facebook page (as well as many others) and marked as spam or not up to Community Standards Facebook has responded approximately 14 hours after I inquired as to why. It was a bug," Zito later tweeted.

Meanwhile, there were other reports that claimed Facebook posts appeared to be deleting themselves, even after people have posted them.

"Numerous people report they have shared an update on their page, only to find that it has disappeared after it has been posted," The Independent reported on Friday.

Facebook, which has over 2.2 billion users globally, was yet to comment on this.

