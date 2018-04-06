Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Fined $33 Million for Failing to Aid Brazil Graft Probe

 
, 06 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Fined $33 Million for Failing to Aid Brazil Graft Probe

A Brazilian judge has ordered that Facebook pay BRL 111.7 million ($33.4 million or roughly Rs. 217 crores) for failing to cooperate with a corruption investigation, federal prosecutors said on Thursday, prompting Facebook to say it was exploring "all legal options."

The judge fined Facebook for failing to give access in 2016 to WhatsApp messages exchanged by individuals under investigation for defrauding the healthcare system of Brazil's Amazonas state, the prosecutors said in a statement.

In an emailed comment sent to Reuters, Facebook called the fine groundless.

"Facebook cooperates with law enforcement. In this particular case we have disclosed the data required by applicable law," the statement said. "We understand this fine lacks grounds, and are exploring all legal options at our disposal."

According to federal police, a Brazilian judge ordered in April 2016 that Facebook give authorities access to the WhatsApp messages in question.

The fine amounted to BRL 1 million plus interest for every day Facebook did not comply with the order, beginning when it took effect in mid-June 2016, and ending when the corruption investigation was made public that September, police said.

Through the probe known as "Operacao Maus Caminhos," or "Operation Bad Paths," federal police exposed the embezzlement of tens of millions of reais of public funds.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Apps, Facebook, Facebook Fined, Brazil
Nokia 7 Plus Gaming Performance Review
Facebook Fined $33 Million for Failing to Aid Brazil Graft Probe
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Apple Week Has Discounts on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Variants
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Available in Open Sale on Amazon India Today
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Mi Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Sale Deals
  4. Oppo F7 Review
  5. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 102GB Data at Rs. 251 to Watch IPL 2018
  6. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  7. Airtel Revives Rs. 649 Plan, Offers 65 Percent More Data, Unlimited Calls
  8. 'OnePlus Bullets Wireless' Earphones Unveiling Likely at OnePlus 6 Launch
  9. WhatsApp Gets Locked Voice Message Recording Feature on Android
  10. How 2018 Nokia Lineup Was Shaped by Response to HMD's 2017 Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.