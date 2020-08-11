Technology News
loading

Facebook Financial Formed to Help In-Platform Payment Services

Facebook Financial promises to offer the social media giant opportunities to build payment services into its offerings.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 August 2020 09:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Financial Formed to Help In-Platform Payment Services

Facebook Financial will handle management and strategy for all payments and money services

Highlights
  • The new group will be called Facebook Financial
  • It will be headed by e-commerce veteran David Marcus
  • Marcus is one of the creators of Facebook's digital money network Libra

Facebook on Monday said it has created a new unit devoted to financial services to harmonise payment systems on its platform.

The new group, called Facebook Financial, will be headed by e-commerce veteran David Marcus, who was a president at PayPal before joining the leading social network six years ago.

Marcus is one of the creators of Facebook's digital money network Libra, and heads the team building a Novi digital wallet tailored for the currency.

The Novi wallet -- set to launch when Libra coins debut -- promises to give Facebook opportunities to build financial services into its offerings, offer to expand its own commerce and let more small businesses buy ads on the social network.

Facebook Financial will handle management and strategy for all payments and money services across the Silicon Valley company's platform.

"Today various payments features exist across our apps, and we want to make sure decision making, execution and compliance are not fragmented," Facebook said in an email reply to an AFP inquiry.

"We want to be able to give people the ability to make a payment however they choose -- debit, credit, or Libra digital currencies."

Noting security concerns posed by Facebook's yet-to-be-launched digital currency Libra, the Federal Reserve last week revealed plans for its own instant payments system.

FedNow will provide households and businesses with instant access to payments, for wages, government benefits or sales, without waiting days for checks to clear, the Fed said.

The system, which is not due to launch for two to three years, "will be designed to maintain uninterrupted 24x7x365 processing with security features to support payment integrity and data security," the central bank said.

Facebook's announcement last year of plans to design the Libra cryptocurrency and payments system raised immediate red flags for global finance officials who expressed a barrage of withering criticism about the security and reliability of a private network.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Libra, Facebook Financial, Novi
Realme Smart TV Now Available via 1,250 Offline Stores Across India
Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes

Related Stories

Facebook Financial Formed to Help In-Platform Payment Services
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  4. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Sync Chat History Across Platforms
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  6. Realme Smart TV Now Available via Offline Stores in India
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals Available on Last Day
  8. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Surfaces on Company’s Website Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications,Offers
  2. Google Introduces ‘People Cards’ in India to Let You Build Your Public Profile for Search Engine
  3. Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes
  4. Facebook Financial Formed to Help In-Platform Payment Services
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue Variant Announced in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Smart TV Now Available via 1,250 Offline Stores Across India
  7. Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  9. iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. WhatsApp to Enable Syncing of Chat History Across Platforms: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com