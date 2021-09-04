Technology News
loading

Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study

Study found that news publishers known for releasing misinformation got six times more “likes, shares, and interactions” on Facebook.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 September 2021 13:27 IST
Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study

Facebook's trustworthiness when it comes to news is a hot topic for debate

Highlights
  • Facebook users were seen leaning towards untrustworthy news sources
  • Social media sites depend on algorithms to show information to users
  • Twitter and Google also faced similar criticisms

Facebook and other social media's utility for dissemination of information accurately has been a hot topic for debate for quite some time now. A debate is also underway about the credibility of rapidly increasing news sources on Facebook and similar social media platforms. These platforms depend on algorithms to pick and show information that they see fit for their users, based on their individual behaviour. A new study is — again — bolstering the long-standing argument by critics that the algorithms of social media fuel the spread of misinformation over more trustworthy sources, resulting in misleading the public debate on an important issue.

According to a report by The Washington Post, researchers at the New York University and the Université Grenoble Alpes in France studied user behaviour on Facebook around the 2020 US presidential election and found that between August 2020 to January 2021, news publishers known for releasing misinformation got six times more “likes, shares, and interactions” on the platform than trustworthy news sources, such as the CNN or the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

The researchers also found that misinformation-trafficking pages on both the far left and the far right were able to engage Facebook users much more than factual pages. The findings have validated the concern about “fake news” that first became public after the 2016 US presidential election, which was held after a divisive and acrimonious poll campaign. Social media has often been blamed for amplifying calls to violence, including the January 6 attempt by Trump supporters to violently storm the Capitol, the seat of the legislative branch of the US government.

Appearing before Congress two months later, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared to suggest he bore no accountability for the misinformation campaign that ran on the social media platform. Others who attended the hearing were Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google-parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Lawmakers slammed the approach of the three platforms to false content.

Rebekah Tromble, director of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, who reviewed the study's findings, said it adds to the growing body of evidence that “misinformation has found a comfortable home” on Facebook despite a number of mitigation efforts.

Facebook said that the study measured the number of people who engage with content, but that is not a measure of the number of people who actually view it. "When you look at the content that gets the most reach across Facebook, it is not at all like what this study suggests,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Washington Post. Facebook does not make the number of people who view content on its platform (impressions) publicly available to researchers.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Fake News, 2020 US Presidential Election, US Capitol Violence, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Twitter, Google, Sundar Pichai
Ether Price Briefly Tops $4,000 as Upgrade, NFT Momentum Gathers Pace
WhatsApp Message Reactions May Support All Emojis, Money Heist Fans Get Special Sticker Pack

Related Stories

Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as Top Wearables Vendor in Q2 2021: Canalys
  3. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  4. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  5. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  6. Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings
  7. iPhone Market Share Falls Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: A Refined Novelty
  9. From Money Heist to Kota Factory, What to Watch in September
  10. Vivo X70 Pro Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Vivo X70 Series Colourways Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study
  2. WhatsApp Message Reactions May Support All Emojis, Money Heist Fans Get Special Sticker Pack
  3. Ether Price Briefly Tops $4,000 as Upgrade, NFT Momentum Gathers Pace
  4. AI Art: Kolkata Exhibition to Showcase Artworks Created With Assistance of Artificial Intelligence
  5. Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen Fuel Cells May See a Boost as India Said to Revamp Incentives
  6. GoDaddy Terminates Hosting of Texas Anti-Abortion Tip Website
  7. Facebook Says It Disabled Recommendation Feature That Mistakenly Labelled Black Men ‘Primates’ in Videos
  8. Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails
  9. Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism
  10. JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker, PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 Portable Speakers Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com