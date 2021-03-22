Technology News
loading

Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December

Facebook said it also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 flagged as misinformation.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2021 17:00 IST
Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December

Facebook noted that users could also post misinformation “in good faith"

Highlights
  • Facebook's disclosure of data comes ahead of an inspection
  • The company said that it cracks down on deceptive behaviour
  • Facebook has a global network of more than 80 independent fact-checkers

Facebook said on Monday that it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year, and that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform. The social media giant said that it also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation. False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.

Facebook's disclosure of data on misinformation comes ahead of an inspection by the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms including Facebook are tackling misinformation.

About the removal of fake accounts, Facebook said that it investigates and takes down covert foreign and domestic influence operations that rely on fake account.

“Over the past three years, we've removed over 100 networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) from our platform and keep the public informed about our efforts through our monthly CIB reports,” the company said in a blogpost.

The company said that it cracks down on deceptive behaviour by disrupting the economic incentives structure behind it. “We've built teams and systems to detect and enforce against inauthentic behaviour tactics behind a lot of clickbait,” Facebook said. “We also use artificial intelligence to help us detect fraud and enforce our policies against inauthentic spam accounts.”

Facebook that also owns other popular social media and messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram noted that users could also post misinformation “in good faith”. To address that, it said that the company has built a global network of more than 80 independent fact-checkers, who review content in more than 60 languages.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming, Galaxy S20 Series Gets Camera Upgrade

Related Stories

Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  2. Twitter May Soon Bring an ‘Undo Tweet’ Feature for Paid Users
  3. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  4. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 May Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Reliance Jio May Launch 5G Smartphone, JioBook at AGM 2021: Report
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Moto G100 and Moto G60 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  2. Google VP for Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta Exits After 15-Year Stint to Start Entrepreneurial Journey
  3. Google Releases ‘WifiNanScan’ App for Developers to Measure Accurate Distance Between Phones
  4. Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming, Galaxy S20 Series Gets Camera Upgrade
  6. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  7. Google Photos App Gets Integrated Lens Features to Scan Saved Images
  8. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Same 6.49-Inch Display as Nord N10
  9. Moto G100 Design, Specifications Leak; Moto G60 Variants, Specifications Surface Too
  10. Instagram Most Invasive App, Signal and Clubhouse Safest to Use: pCloud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com