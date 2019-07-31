Technology News
loading

Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation

UK-based charity Full Fact issued a report urging Facebook to provide more data on how flagged content is shared over time

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 14:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation

One of Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners on Tuesday said the company needed to share more data with fact-checkers to better curb misinformation.

UK-based charity Full Fact, which joined the programme in January, issued a report urging Facebook to provide more data on how flagged content is shared over time, to see how quickly false information is spreading and assess how fact-checks are containing the spread.

The charity, which said it had earned $171,800 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crores) from fact-checking Facebook content between January and June, also raised concerns about the effectiveness of Facebook's machine-learning approaches for identifying potentially false content.

Facebook launched the programme in December 2016 and now has 54 fact-checking partners working in 42 languages.

Under the system, fact-checking partners rate content with labels and Facebook then downgrades the distribution of certain items. Facebook also adds fact-checkers' articles to a story's "Related Articles" and notifies users if they try to share or have previously shared a false story.

Julia Bain of Facebook's integrity partnerships team said the social media network was evolving its rating scale to account for different types of misinformation and working on improving the impact of fact-checks by identifying similar or identical content.

"We are encouraged that many of the recommendations in the report are being actively pursued by our teams," Bain said in a statement to Reuters.

Although Full Fact said it still thought the programme was worthwhile, it echoed statements from other partners that Facebook was not sharing enough data that they could use to evaluate their fact-checks.

Eugene Kiely, director of FactCheck.org, recently told Reuters that he "couldn't make heads or tails" of a report the organisation received last December.

"We haven't really received anything from Facebook that would provide evidence one way or the other to the effectiveness," he added.

A Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters that fact-checking partners receive quarterly reports.

Full Fact also called for the programme to be expanded to Instagram, so that fact-checkers could directly check content on the platform. In May, the company started using image-detection to find content debunked on Facebook and removing it from Instagram's Explore tab and hashtag search results.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  6. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  8. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  9. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  10. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  2. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
  4. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  5. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  6. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  7. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
  8. iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
  9. Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
  10. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.