Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Could Soon Ask You to Upload a Photo to Confirm Your Identity, Test Shows

 
29 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Could Soon Ask You to Upload a Photo to Confirm Your Identity, Test Shows

To strengthen security for its over two billion users, Facebook may soon ask them to upload a photo that clearly shows their face to prove that they are not a bot. Facebook is testing a new type of captcha test that will use faces to verify whether real users are accessing the social network, and not bots. The fresh development has been spotted in a screenshot and has been confirmed by the company. Notably, tech giants like Apple and Microsoft already have their own solutions (Face ID, Windows Hello) to provide face verification on their systems and platforms.

Twitter user @flexlibris on Tuesday posted a screenshot that shows the new verification method. As seen in the screenshot, Facebook asks users to upload a photo that "clearly shows" their face to verify their identity. "We'll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers," the screenshot reads.

Facebook confirmed the test to Wired on Tuesday, saying the photo test was intended to "help [Facebook] catch suspicious activity at various points of interaction on the site, including creating an account, sending Friend requests, setting up ads payments, and creating or editing ads".

A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying that the photo test is one of several methods, both automated and manual, used to detect suspicious activity.

The process is automated, including identifying suspicious activity and checking the photo. To determine if the account is authentic, Facebook looks at whether the photo is unique, the report said. The test was spotted by users as far back as April, the report notes.

Further, users were locked out of their accounts while the photo was being verified.

A message said: "You Can't Log In Right Now. We'll get in touch with you after we've reviewed your photo. You'll now be logged out of Facebook as a security precaution."

Facebook users who suspect their account has been compromised can go to Facebook.com/hacked.

 

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Face Recognition, Facebook Photo Login, Social
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Google Search Gets a Donate Button for Nonprofits in Time for the Holidays
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook Could Soon Ask You to Upload a Photo to Confirm Your Identity, Test Shows
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Set to Launch on December 7
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display Launched
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Play YouTube Videos Without Leaving Chats
  4. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport Fitness Wearables Launched in India
  5. Paytm Payments Bank Officially Launched; CEO Outlines Growth Path
  6. Samsung Says New Graphene Battery Tech Can Be Fully Charged in 12 Minutes
  7. Vodafone's Rs. 399 RED Plan Offers Data Roll Over, RED Together Benefits
  8. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  9. Jio Cashback Offer Extended to December 15, But Wallet Partners Reduced
  10. Honor 7X Launching in India on December 5
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.