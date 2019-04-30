Facebook F8 - the social media giant's annual developers conference - is set to kick off in a few hours from now. Continuing the tradition of the past F8 conferences, Facebook is expected to outline the company's vision moving forward, new features set to arrive, and a lot more. If you want to tune in to Facebook's F8 2019 conference and watch Mark Zuckerberg's keynote address, the company chief's take on the recent privacy gaffes, and the goals to regulate content on Facebook, read on to find out.

Facebook F8 keynote: How to watch live

The Facebook F8 conference starts at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be live-streamed on the official F8 website. You can sign up to watch the live stream on this page. In case you want a more up close experience and seek a first-row experience, you can watch it in Oculus Venues app, provided you have access to an Oculus Go VR headset or any other headset which supports the Gear VR platform. And in case you miss out on the live stream, you can watch video highlights from the event on the Facebook Developers website.

Facebook F8 keynote: What to expect

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to shed some light on the company's privacy-focused vision for the future at this year's F8 conference, alongside some key announcements regarding the company's response to critics and regulators questioning the company's policies. Facebook has recently been hiring some of the prominent consumer privacy advocates for policy roles at the company, in the wake of global outrage against the company's data sharing practices and information storage ethics.

A top US lawmaker recently claimed that Zuckerberg should be held responsible by federal regulators over the company's repeated violations of privacy code. Similarly, Facebook was also accused of breaching Canadian privacy laws by disclosing user data without their consent. Moreover, Facebook was is also being investigated by the Irish Data Protection Commission in the wake of privacy lapses that exposed credentials of millions of users. Moreover, New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating the social media giant for unauthorised storage of email contact database belonging to over 1.5 million Facebook users.