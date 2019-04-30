Technology News

Facebook F8 Developer Conference Starts Today: How to Watch Zuckerberg Keynote Live

Facebook F8 conference will also be streamed in VR on Oculus Venues.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook F8 Developer Conference Starts Today: How to Watch Zuckerberg Keynote Live

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to talk about Facebook’s vision regarding privacy in the foreseeable future

Highlights
  • Facebook is facing the ire of regulators over security lapses
  • Multiple authorities are investigating Facebook over privacy violation
  • Video highlights will be available on the Facebook developers website

Facebook F8 - the social media giant's annual developers conference - is set to kick off in a few hours from now. Continuing the tradition of the past F8 conferences, Facebook is expected to outline the company's vision moving forward, new features set to arrive, and a lot more. If you want to tune in to Facebook's F8 2019 conference and watch Mark Zuckerberg's keynote address, the company chief's take on the recent privacy gaffes, and the goals to regulate content on Facebook, read on to find out.

Facebook F8 keynote: How to watch live

The Facebook F8 conference starts at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be live-streamed on the official F8 website. You can sign up to watch the live stream on this page. In case you want a more up close experience and seek a first-row experience, you can watch it in Oculus Venues app, provided you have access to an Oculus Go VR headset or any other headset which supports the Gear VR platform. And in case you miss out on the live stream, you can watch video highlights from the event on the Facebook Developers website.

Facebook F8 keynote: What to expect

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to shed some light on the company's privacy-focused vision for the future at this year's F8 conference, alongside some key announcements regarding the company's response to critics and regulators questioning the company's policies. Facebook has recently been hiring some of the prominent consumer privacy advocates for policy roles at the company, in the wake of global outrage against the company's data sharing practices and information storage ethics.

A top US lawmaker recently claimed that Zuckerberg should be held responsible by federal regulators over the company's repeated violations of privacy code. Similarly, Facebook was also accused of breaching Canadian privacy laws by disclosing user data without their consent. Moreover, Facebook was is also being investigated by the Irish Data Protection Commission in the wake of privacy lapses that exposed credentials of millions of users. Moreover, New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating the social media giant for unauthorised storage of email contact database belonging to over 1.5 million Facebook users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook F8, Livestream, Mark Zuckerberg
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
TikTok Finally Available Again From App Store, Google Play in India
Redmi Y3 Next Sale in India Set for May 3 via Amazon: Check Offers, Price
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook F8 Developer Conference Starts Today: How to Watch Zuckerberg Keynote Live
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  2. TikTok Is Back on App Store, Google Play in India
  3. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  4. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  5. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  6. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  7. Samsung Denies Galaxy S10 5G Model Burnt From Malfunctioning
  8. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  9. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Realme 3 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.