Technology News
loading

Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States

Facebook's third-party fact-checking programme will be available in partnership with AFP and other media outlets.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States

Facebook on Tuesday announced the expansion of its third-party fact-checking programme to 10 new African countries in partnership with Agence France-Presse and other media.

The programme will be available in Ethiopia, Zambia, Somalia, and Burkina Faso in partnership with AFP; in Uganda and Tanzania with Pesa Check and AFP; in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast with France 24 and AFP and in Guinea and Ghana in partnership with Nigerian fact-checking platform Dubawa.

"The expansion of third-party fact-checking to now cover 15 countries in a little over a year shows first-hand our commitment and dedication to the continent, alongside our recent local language expansion as part of this programme," said Kojo Boakye, Facebook head of public policy, Africa.

"Taking steps to help tackle false news on Facebook is a responsibility we take seriously, we know misinformation is a problem, and these are important steps in continuing to address this issue.

"We know that third-party fact-checking alone is not the solution, it is one of many initiatives and programmes we are investing in to help to improve the quality of information people see on Facebook."

"AFP is delighted to be expanding its fact-checking project with Facebook. We are known for the high quality of our journalism from across Africa and we will be leveraging our unparalleled network of bureaus and journalists on the continent to combat misinformation," said AFP Global News Director Phil Chetwynd.

AFP has fact-checkers in nearly 30 countries, working in nine languages.

Eric Mugendi, managing director of Pesa Check, which will provide fact-checking services in Swahili and English, said: "Social networks like Facebook haven't just changed how Africans consume the news ... They shape our perceptions of the world.

"This project helps us dramatically expand our fact-checking to debunk claims that could cause real-world harm."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report
Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: What's New and Different?
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  2. Motorola One Macro With a Dedicated Macro Camera Launched in India
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  4. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Tinder's Apocalyptic Video Game Is Actually a Fun Way to Spend Five Minutes
  8. Redmi 8 to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States
  2. Facebook's Workplace Now Has 3 Million Paid Users, Growing 50 Percent in 8 Months
  3. Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report
  4. Motorola One Macro With Dedicated Macro Camera, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Facebook Plugs Booming Business Version Into Portal
  7. Apple Warned by China Against 'Reckless' Support of Hong Kong Protesters
  8. Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman My Next Guest Special Episode to Air October 25 on Netflix
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to Launch on October 10, OnePlus Teases
  10. Redmi 8 Price in India Starts at Rs. 7,999, First Sale on October 12: Event Highlights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.