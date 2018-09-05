NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters

, 05 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters

Facebook opened its newest building at its Menlo Park headquarters as the world's largest social network continues to hire aggressively to support its scorching growth.

Designed by celebrated architect Frank Gehry, the building, MPK 21, has a 3.6-acre rooftop garden featuring over 200 trees and is built with environmentally friendly materials, the company said in a blog post    on Tuesday.

The company had said in July that it was boosting its presence in London, acquiring nearly 600,000 square feet (56,000 square meters) of office space across two buildings in King's Cross - enough for more than 6,000 workstations.

Separately, Business Insider reported that Facebook is building a physical war room to seek and destroy election meddling ahead of the US midterm elections.

Last month, Facebook said it removed accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation and took down a second campaign it said was linked to Russia.

Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment on the Business Insider report.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Facebook, Twitter Face US Congress Over Politics and the Internet
Google Warned by Russia Against Election 'Meddling'
AI Camera Phones
Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Improves Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  4. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  5. LG Q Stylus+ With 6.2-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Samsung's First Foldable Smartphone Could Be Launched in November: DJ Koh
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Brings Status Search, Notification Extension, Suspicious Link Indicator
  8. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  9. OnePlus 6T Box Shows Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  10. Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India on September 6: What We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.