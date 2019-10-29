Technology News
loading

Facebook Employees Sign Letter Opposing Political Ads Policy

While it's a small fraction of Facebook's workforce, it's a rare showing of employee dissent.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Employees Sign Letter Opposing Political Ads Policy
Highlights
  • 250 workers have signed the letter urging leaders to change ad policy
  • Facebook says it appreciates its employees voicing their concerns
  • The company "remains committed to not censoring political speech."

Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives saying they oppose the social network's policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements. The New York Times reported Monday that more than 250 workers have signed the letter urging Facebook leaders to change the policy that they say is a "threat to what FB stands for."

While that's a small fraction of Facebook's workforce of more than 35,000, it's a rare showing of employee dissent generally more typical of Google and Amazon. Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company appreciates its employees voicing their concerns but the company "remains committed to not censoring political speech."

The employee letter follows widespread criticism of Facebook's ad policy, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren , a leading Democratic presidential candidate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Google Hit by Australian Regulator Lawsuit Over Data Collection
iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Employees Sign Letter Opposing Political Ads Policy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  4. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  8. Mi CC9 With Five Rear Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5
  9. BSNL Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan Launched, Offers 200GB Data for 180 Days
  10. Realme XT Update Brings Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Superman and Lois Arrowverse Series in the Works With Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch: Reports
  2. Instagram Bans Fictional Snippets Showing Suicide
  3. iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
  4. Facebook Employees Sign Letter Opposing Political Ads Policy
  5. Google Hit by Australian Regulator Lawsuit Over Data Collection
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Hides Notification Badges for Muted Chats, Takes Group Privacy Settings Globally
  7. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  8. Spotify Says It Grew Rapidly in India in Q3, Reaches 248 Million Monthly Active Users Globally
  9. Game of Thrones Creators Quit Star Wars for Netflix Deal
  10. Microsoft Says Russia-Linked Hackers Target Sports Organizations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.