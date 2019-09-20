Technology News
Facebook Employee Dies After Jumping From Headquarters Building in 'Apparent Suicide'

Menlo Park Police Department's preliminary investigation indicates that there is no foul play involved in this apparent suicide.

20 September 2019
Facebook Employee Dies After Jumping From Headquarters Building in 'Apparent Suicide'
Highlights
  • No foul play involved according to preliminary investigation: Police
  • Facebook confirmed the man was one of its employees
  • Saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away: Facebook

A Facebook employee has died in what the police described as "an apparent suicide" at the social media giant's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

The local Menlo Park Police reported in a statement that at 11.30am on Thursday, they received a call reporting an adult man had jumped off the fourth floor of a building on Jefferson Drive, reports Efe news.

When police and fire department personnel arrived, they found the victim unresponsive.

"Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," the statement said.

It added that a preliminary investigation indicated no foul play.

Facebook confirmed the man was one of its employees and said the company was "cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support" to other staff.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)
Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)
iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)
Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Comments

Facebook
