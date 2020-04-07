Technology News
loading

Facebook Draws on User Data to Help Battle Coronavirus

Facebook on Monday said it is providing anonymous data about users' movements and relationships to help researchers better anticipate where the coronavirus might spread.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 April 2020 10:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Draws on User Data to Help Battle Coronavirus

If the survey proves to be helpful, Facebook will make similar efforts outside the US

Highlights
  • Facebook is providing data about users' movements and relationships
  • It will help researchers better track the spread of coronavirus
  • The company is augmenting maps on "population movement"

Facebook on Monday said it is providing anonymous data about users' movements and relationships to help researchers better anticipate where the coronavirus might spread.

The leading online social network is augmenting maps on "population movement" with tools to glean insights in ways that still protect people's privacy, according to a post by Facebook head of health KX Jin and Laura McGorman of its Data for Good arm.

"Hospitals are working to get the right resources, and public health systems are looking to put the right guidelines in place," Jin and McGorman said.

"To do that, they need better information on whether preventive measures are working and how the virus may spread."

Google last week announced a similar move, saying it would provide a snapshot of users' location data around the world to help governments gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures, implemented to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tools that Facebook is providing for researchers include "co-location maps" to show probabilities of people in one specific place coming into contact with those in another, perhaps signalling where new COVID-19 cases might appear.

Data about "movement range" trends will show whether people are staying close to home as advised or venturing to other parts of town, potentially exacerbating coronavirus spread.

Facebook is also providing an index of friendships crossing state or national borders to allow epidemiologists to forecast how the virus might spread given where people might seek support or sanctuary.

"Mobility data from Facebook's Data for Good program provides a near real-time view of important correlates of disease transmission," Institute for Disease Modeling senior research manager Daniel Klein said in the post.

"This data, in combination with other sources, allows us to make better models to inform public health decisions."

Facebook will also display links in news feeds on the platform inviting people to take part in a Carnegie Mellon University survey intended to help researchers monitor and forecast the spread of the virus.

Information about people's identities would not be disclosed to researchers, the social network promised.

Facebook has struggled in the past with assuaging concerns over how the Internet titan handles private user data, particularly after a massive 2018 data breach that exposed millions of users around the world.

If the survey proves to be helpful, Facebook will make similar efforts outside the US, according to Jin and McGorman.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Coronavirus, COVID 19
How to Block Someone on WhatsApp and How to Unblock: A Step by Step Guide for Android, iPhone, Jio Phone
Oppo Find X2 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped: What We Seem to Know So Far

Related Stories

Facebook Draws on User Data to Help Battle Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  3. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  4. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  5. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Amitabh Bachchan Gets Trolled for Sharing Fake News on Twitter, Again
  9. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  10. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Germany Enlists Fitbit Wearables and Smartwatches in Coronavirus
  2. NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery
  3. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  4. COVID-19: IIT Team Develops LED-Based Disinfection Machine for Sanitising Floors of Hospitals, Buses
  5. Xiaomi Patents Smartphone Design with Waterfall Display: Report
  6. Online Food Delivery Executives Unable to Meet Targets Due to Virus Lockdown
  7. Robots Replace Japanese Students at Graduation Amid Coronavirus
  8. Nokia 3.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Security Patch
  9. EU Privacy Watchdog Calls for Pan-European Mobile App for Virus Tracking
  10. Uber Connects Out-of-Work U.S. Ride-Hail Drivers to Delivery, Production Jobs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com