Technology News
loading

Facebook to End Special Treatment for Politicians After Trump Ban: Report

Facebook is expected to announce its response to oversight board recommendations on suspension of Donald Trump.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2021 10:54 IST
Facebook to End Special Treatment for Politicians After Trump Ban: Report

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its approach to political speech

Highlights
  • Zuckerberg has argued the company should not police politicians' speech
  • Board gave Facebook six months to decide on a "proportionate response"
  • Facebook has not yet announced a decision on Trump ban

Facebook is planning to end its policy that shields politicians from some content moderation rules, The Verge reported on Thursday, in what would be a major policy reversal for the world's largest social media network.

The reported change comes as Facebook is expected to announce its response to recommendations made by the company's independent oversight board when it ruled on the firm's suspension of former US President Donald Trump.

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment on The Verge report.

Tech platforms have grappled in recent years with how to police world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines. Facebook and Twitter have long held that politicians should be given greater latitude in their speech on platforms than ordinary users.

Facebook's oversight board, an independent group funded by the company which can overrule its decisions in a small slice of content moderation cases, recently upheld Facebook's block on Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot, but said the social media giant was wrong to make the suspension indefinite.

It also gave non-binding recommendations, which Facebook is expected to respond to in full as soon as Friday. The board said that the same rules should apply to all users, though it said that heads of state and government officials can have a greater power to cause harm.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long argued that the company should not police politicians' speech. The company currently exempts politicians' posts and advertisements from its third-party fact-checking programme and its "newsworthiness exemption" allows politicians' rule-breaking posts on the site if the public interest outweighs the harm - though Facebook said it did not apply its newsworthiness allowance in the Trump case.

In the board's recommendations it stressed that considerations of "newsworthiness" should not take priority when urgent action is needed on the platform to prevent "significant harm."

The board also said Facebook's existing policies, such as deciding when material is too newsworthy to remove or when to take actions on an influential account, need to be more clearly communicated to users.

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech. But it has also been criticised by those, including Republican lawmakers and some free-expression advocates, who saw the Trump ban as a disturbing act of censorship.

The board gave Facebook six months to decide on a "proportionate response" in the Trump case, which could see the former president's account restored, permanently blocked or suspended for a definite period of time.

Facebook has not yet announced a decision on whether the former president will be restored to its platforms.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Donald Trump
Elon Musk Tweet Dents Bitcoin, but Weekly Gain in Prospect
Money Heist Season 5 First Look Photos Tease the End of the Spanish Hit Series

Related Stories

Facebook to End Special Treatment for Politicians After Trump Ban: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  10. Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5
#Latest Stories
  1. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
  2. Facebook Marketplace in EU, UK Antitrust Crosshairs Over Use of Classified Ad Data
  3. HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch
  4. PUBG’s UAZ Jeep Seen in Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser, Erangel Map Also Mentioned
  5. MIT Researchers Create Programmable Digital Fibre That Can Be Sewn Into Fabrics
  6. Motorola Defy Series Could Soon Be Relaunched, May Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC: Report
  7. Google Takes Cue From Apple, Plans to Let Android Users Opt Out of Advertisement Tracking Later This Year
  8. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste, Solar Panels to ISS
  9. Bitcoin, Dogecoin vs Gold: Which Investment in 2021 Would Have Made You Richer?
  10. iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, Redesigned iPad mini in the Works: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com