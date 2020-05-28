Technology News
loading

Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'

Facebook’s integrity vice president, Guy Rosen, slammed the Wall Street Journal story, saying the newspaper "willfully ignored critical facts that undermined its narrative".

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 May 2020 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'

For years Facebook has faced criticism for allowing hatred to flourish on the network

Highlights
  • WSJ reported recently that Facebook has shelved internal research
  • The research indicated that Facebook was dividing people
  • The Journal report also cited a 2016 study at Facebook

Facebook on Wednesday defended itself against a report that it shelved internal research indicating that it was dividing people instead of bringing them together. The social media network's algorithms are aimed at getting users to spend more time on the site. But they "exploit the human brain's attraction to divisiveness," a slide from a 2018 presentation by a Facebook research team stated, according to the report in the Wall Street Journal.

It warned that if left unchecked Facebook would feed users "more and more divisive content in an effort to gain user attention & increase time on the platform."

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and other executives sidelined the research, however, based on concerns it was too paternalistic or would result in product changes that would rankle politically conservative users, the Journal reported.

The company's integrity vice president, Guy Rosen, slammed the Journal story, saying the newspaper "willfully ignored critical facts that undermined its narrative".

"The piece uses a couple of isolated initiatives we decided against as evidence that we don't care about the underlying issues and it ignored the significant efforts we did make," Rosen said in an online post.

"As a result, readers were left with the impression we are ignoring an issue that in fact we have invested heavily in."

The Journal report also cited a 2016 study at Facebook which showed that, among German political groups, "64 percent of all extremist group joins are due to our recommendation tools."

"Our recommendation systems grow the problem," the report said.

For years Facebook has faced criticism for allowing hatred to flourish on the network globally, with posts stoking divisions during the coronavirus pandemic being only the most recent example.

One of the most notorious examples is in Myanmar, where the tech giant has been accused of being slow to respond to abusive posts portraying the country's Rohingya Muslims in sub-human terms, helping to drum up support for a military crackdown that forced more than 720,000 of the stateless minority to flee the country in 2017.

Rosen did not deny the existence of the study, but pointed out moves Facebook has made since 2016 to fight misinformation, harassment, threats, and other abusive behavior.

"We've taken a number of important steps to reduce the amount of content that could drive polarization on our platform, sometimes at the expense of revenues," Rosen said.

"This job won't ever be complete because at the end of the day, online discourse is an extension of society and ours is highly polarised."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Algorithm, Facebook Report
US State Takes Google to Court Over Location Tracking
Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses

Related Stories

Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  6. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  7. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  9. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  10. Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series For Casual Gamers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch With 20-Day Battery Life Launching in India Soon via Amazon
  2. Superman Star Henry Cavill to Return to DC Film Universe: Reports
  3. BevQ App Crosses Over 1 Lakh Downloads Hours After Going Live on Google Play
  4. Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead
  6. Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'
  7. US State Takes Google to Court Over Location Tracking
  8. Bill Gates Conspiracy Theories Echo Through Africa
  9. Google Sees Resurgence in State-Backed Hacking, Phishing Related to COVID-19
  10. Redmi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD IPS Screen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com