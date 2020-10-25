Technology News
loading

Facebook Demands Academics Disable Ad-Targeting Data Tool

The researchers say the disputed tool is vital to understanding how Facebook has been used as a conduit for disinformation and manipulation.

By Associated Press | Updated: 25 October 2020 14:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Demands Academics Disable Ad-Targeting Data Tool
Highlights
  • The outcry over Facebook's threat was immediate
  • The tool lets researchers see how some Facebook advertisers use data
  • Facebook does not share information about who gets served the ad

Academics, journalists, and First Amendment lawyers are rallying behind New York University researchers in a showdown with Facebook over its demand that they halt the collection of data showing who is being micro-targeted by political ads on the world's dominant social media platform.

The researchers say the disputed tool is vital to understanding how Facebook has been used as a conduit for disinformation and manipulation.

In an October 16 letter to the researchers, a Facebook executive demanded they disable a special plug-in for Chrome and Firefox browsers used by 6,500 volunteers across the United States and delete the data obtained. The plug-in lets researchers see which ads are shown to each volunteer; Facebook lets advertisers tailor ads based on specific demographics that go far beyond race, age, gender and political preference.

The executive, Allison Hendrix, said the tool violates Facebook rules prohibiting automated bulk collection of data from the site. Her letter threatened “additional enforcement action” if the takedown was not effected by Nov. 30.

Company spokesman Joe Osborne said in an emailed statement Saturday that Facebook “informed NYU months ago that moving forward with a project to scrape people's Facebook information would violate our terms.” The company has long claimed protecting user privacy is its main concern, though NYU researchers say their tool is programmed so the data collected from participating volunteers is anonymous.

The outcry over Facebook's threat was immediate after The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Friday considering the valuable insights the “Ad Observer” tool provides. It has been used since its September launch by local reporters from Wisconsin to Utah to Florida to write about the November 3 presidential election.

“That Facebook is trying to shut down a tool crucial to exposing disinformation in the run up to one of the most consequential elections in US history is alarming,” said Ramya Krishnan, an attorney with the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which is representing the researchers. “The public has a right to know what political ads are being run and how they are being targeted. Facebook shouldn't be allowed to be the gatekeeper to information necessary to safeguard our democracy. “

“The NYU Ad Observatory is the only window researchers have to see microtargeting information about political ads on Facebook,” Julia Angwin, editor of the data-centric investigative tech news website The Markup, tweeted in disappointment.

The tool lets researchers see how some Facebook advertisers use data gathered by the company to profile citizens “and send them misinformation about candidates and policies that are designed to influence or even suppress their vote," Damon McCoy, an NYU professor involved in the project, said in a statement.

After an uproar over its lack of transparency on political ads Facebook ran ahead of the 2016 election, a sharp contrast to how ads are regulated on traditional media, the company created an ad archive that includes details such as who paid for an ad and when it ran. But Facebook does not share information about who gets served the ad.

The company has resisted allowing researchers access to the platform, where right-wing content has consistently been trending in recent weeks. Last year, more than 200 researchers signed a letter to Facebook calling on it to lift restrictions on public-interest research and journalism that would permit automated digital collection of data from the platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Data collection
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78

Related Stories

Facebook Demands Academics Disable Ad-Targeting Data Tool
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
  2. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  4. Vivo V20 Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy F12 May Be Next in F Series, Galaxy A02s Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Is OnePlus 8T the Best ‘Value Flagship’ of 2020?
  7. Infinix Hot 10 Gets a New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Micromax 'In' Series of Smartphones to Launch on November 3
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Demands Academics Disable Ad-Targeting Data Tool
  2. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped, Phones Said to Be Produced in Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, Vietnam
  4. Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 Event Lets Players Rejoin Match as a Ghost After Dying
  5. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro iFixit Teardown Reveals Battery, RAM Details, Same Repairability Score as iPhone 11
  6. Samsung Galaxy F12 May Be Next F Series Phone, Galaxy A02s Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Amazon Says Refusal to Appear Before Indian Parliamentary Panel a Misunderstanding
  8. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Receiving Second Update in October With September's Security Patch
  9. NASA Working to Prevent Losing Too Much of OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample
  10. Facebook, Twitter CEOs to Testify Post US Election, Senate Panel Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com