NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Starts Testing Dating Product Internally

, 04 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Starts Testing Dating Product Internally

In a bid to take on mobile dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, Facebook has begun testing its dating project internally with employees. According to a report in The Verge on Friday, an independent app researcher Jane Manchun Wong found evidence of the dating feature testing and posted it on Twitter.

"This product is for US Facebook employees who have opted-in to dogfooding Facebook's new dating product. The purpose for this dogfooding is to test the end-to-end product experience for bugs and confusing UI (user interface). This is not meant for dating your co-workers," read a screenshot.

Facebook has asked employees to use fake data for their dating profiles and plans to delete all data before the public launch, said the report.

"Dogfooding this product is completely voluntary and has no impact on your employment," the screenshot further read, adding that the product is confidential.

The social media giant later confirmed the dating product is in testing within the main Facebook app but declined to comment further.

Facebook had announced the dating product - which will not be a standalone dating app - during its F8 developer conference in the US in May.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships and not just for hookups," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during his keynote.

"We have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren't going to see your profile, and you're only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends," he added.

Facebook Product Chief Chris Cox showed a design of the dating project to the audience.

A feature called "unlocking" will let any user of Facebook's dating platform make his or her profile visible to other attendees of events or members of groups.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
With Apple's $1 Trillion Valuation, Wall Street Eyes Bigger Gains
Google in Talks With Tencent, Other Firms to Provide Cloud Services in China: Report
Vivo Nex
Facebook Starts Testing Dating Product Internally
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Google Takes the Blame for UIDAI Number Showing Up in People's Phonebooks
  2. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Dated Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  4. Xiaomi Launches Jio Phone Competitor, With Qin1s 4G Feature Phone
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch May Not Be Too Far Away, Teaser Hints
  6. Samsung Accidentally Releases Official Galaxy Note 9 Launch Video
  7. Baahubali Prequel Series Announced by Netflix
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Series Go on Sale in India Today
  9. UIDAI Number Is Showing Up Even on New Phones Out of the Box
  10. BlackBerry Evolve vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Nokia 7 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.