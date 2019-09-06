Technology News
loading

Facebook Dating Launched in the US, Coming to Europe in 2020

Facebook Dating is already available in 19 countries.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Dating Launched in the US, Coming to Europe in 2020

Is love the answer on Facebook? The huge social network rolled out its online dating service for the United States on Thursday, a move to take on rivals such as smartphone app Tinder, while focusing on connecting people in "real" long-term relationships.

The free "Facebook Dating" site which was announced last year and already available in 19 other countries will allow users to link their Facebook and Instagram posts to a separate dating profile.

It will seek to facilitate romantic connections among the more than two billion users of the social network worldwide.

"Facebook Dating allows you to match with friends of friends and/or people not in your friend circle," said a blog post from Nathan Sharp, head of the project.

One of the features, "Secret Crush," allows people who are friends to connect if they both secretly express interest in each other.

"Facebook Dating won't match you with friends, unless you choose to use Secret Crush and you both add each other to your list," Sharp said.

"Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built Dating to be safe, inclusive and opt-in. Safety, security and privacy are at the forefront of this product."

Sharp said users will have the ability to report and block anyone, and prohibit people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages.

Users may share their "stories" posts from the network, which are short video segments. This will help the service be "authentic in a way that a typical dating profile can't," according to Sharp.

'Real relationships'
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in announcing the plan last year, said it was being designed for "real, long-term relationships, not just hookups."

He pointed out that one in three marriages in the United States starts online and that some 200 million Facebook users identify as being single.

Facebook may have an advantage over rivals in that it can allow people to share profiles and images from their social media accounts.

The dating service will be free, unlike some rivals which offer both free and paid plans. Shares in Match Group, the parent firm of dating applications Tinder and OK Cupid, slumped on Thursday's news.

Facebook Dating has already launched in 19 countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Surinam, Thailand, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

It is set to launch in Europe in 2020.

The move comes with Facebook battling to restore its reputation after a series of privacy blunders, including the hijacking of personal data on tens of millions of users ahead of the 2016 US election, and struggles to stem the flow of misinformation and manipulation.

Facebook's new service offers features that leverage the huge social network's user base while also promoting safety.

Users may choose to see other people who are using Facebook Dating within the groups in which they participate. They also may share details of an upcoming date with someone they trust via Messenger.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Dating
An AI First: Voice-Mimicking Software Reportedly Used in a Major Theft
Facebook, Microsoft Launch Contest to Detect Deepfake Videos
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Dating Launched in the US, Coming to Europe in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Realme Will Launch India’s First 64-Megapixel Phone on This Day
  9. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. GM to Work With Google to Make Car Infotainment System More Like Phones
  2. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook, Microsoft Launch Contest to Detect Deepfake Videos
  4. Facebook Dating Launched in the US, Coming to Europe in 2020
  5. An AI First: Voice-Mimicking Software Reportedly Used in a Major Theft
  6. Realme XT India Launch: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  7. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Offers Discounts on Motorola One Vision, Redmi 6, Realme 3 Pro, More Phones
  8. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  9. Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, and More
  10. Motorola One Zoom With Quad Rear Cameras, Moto E6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.