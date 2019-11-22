Facebook Dating Gets Support for Facebook, Instagram Stories

Facebook Dating users can now share Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories to their dating profiles, both to current matches and prospective ones. Bringing Stories to the app is designed to give people more insight into their matches while also proving they are real people, The Verge quoted Charmaine Hung, lead product manager on Stories for Facebook Dating on Thursday.

The feature looks exactly like Stories on Instagram or Facebook.

To use this new feature, users are required to opt in by linking their Facebook and Instagram accounts to their dating profile.

Additionally, users can also report a story if they think it violates Facebook's and Instagram's rules against nudity and other offensive content.

"We can leverage all of our robust monitoring tools that Facebook and Instagram have to detect inappropriate content and then they get taken down quite quickly," Hung added.

Facebook had earlier launched its Dating feature in the US where users can choose to opt into Facebook Dating and create a dating profile (separate from the main profile) if they're 18 years or older.

People using Facebook Dating can also share details of their upcoming date and/or live location with someone they trust via Messenger.

In addition to the US, Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries, but not in India as of now.

It will be in Europe by early 2020.