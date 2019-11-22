Technology News
loading

Facebook Dating Gets Support for Facebook, Instagram Stories

Facebook Dating is now available in 20 countries around the world.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Dating Gets Support for Facebook, Instagram Stories
Highlights
  • The feature looks exactly like Stories on Instagram
  • Users can opt in by linking their Facebook and Instagram accounts
  • Facebook had earlier launched its Dating feature in the US

Facebook Dating users can now share Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories to their dating profiles, both to current matches and prospective ones. Bringing Stories to the app is designed to give people more insight into their matches while also proving they are real people, The Verge quoted Charmaine Hung, lead product manager on Stories for Facebook Dating on Thursday.

The feature looks exactly like Stories on Instagram or Facebook.

To use this new feature, users are required to opt in by linking their Facebook and Instagram accounts to their dating profile.

Additionally, users can also report a story if they think it violates Facebook's and Instagram's rules against nudity and other offensive content.

"We can leverage all of our robust monitoring tools that Facebook and Instagram have to detect inappropriate content and then they get taken down quite quickly," Hung added.

Facebook had earlier launched its Dating feature in the US where users can choose to opt into Facebook Dating and create a dating profile (separate from the main profile) if they're 18 years or older.

People using Facebook Dating can also share details of their upcoming date and/or live location with someone they trust via Messenger.

In addition to the US, Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries, but not in India as of now.

It will be in Europe by early 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Dating, Facebook, Instagram
Tariff Hike, Relief on Spectrum Fee Payment Won’t Offset Impact of Supreme Court Ruling: Fitch Ratings
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Dating Gets Support for Facebook, Instagram Stories
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  3. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  4. Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup Truck, Futuristic Design Ignites Controversy
  5. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Snapchat's Time Machine Lens Lets You Change How Old You Look
  7. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  9. Realme 5s First Impressions
  10. Out of Love Wraps Up a Year to Forget for Hotstar Originals
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode
  2. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues Reported by Some Users Post Android 10 Update
  3. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues Reported by Some Users Post Android 10 Update
  4. Goqii Vital ECG Smart Band Claims to Detect Serious Heart Conditions, Launched in India via Amazon
  5. Redmi K30 5G Live Images Leak, 3C Certification Tips 30W Fast Charging Support
  6. Honor V30 Specifications Tipped on Geekbench, Camera Features Teased
  7. Realme X2 Pro to Get ColorOS 7 Early Adopter Version on December 18 in China
  8. Facebook Dating Gets Support for Facebook, Instagram Stories
  9. Tariff Hike, Relief on Spectrum Fee Payment Won’t Offset Impact of Supreme Court Ruling: Fitch Ratings
  10. Fortnite Save The World Mode Introduces Dungeons, New Heroes, and Mythic Weapons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.