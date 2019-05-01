Technology News

Facebook Dating Expands to 14 More Countries, Gets a Secret Crush Feature

Secret Crush is a feature that similarly to Tinder in terms of matching.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 12:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Dating Expands to 14 More Countries, Gets a Secret Crush Feature
Highlights
  • Facebook Dating was announced in May last year
  • Testing first began in Colombia in September
  • Facebook announced new Dating feature at F8

Facebook on Day 1 of the F8 developer conference had several announcements to make. Apart from a design overhaul of the main Facebook service, the company announced an expansion of Facebook Dating, a new feature called Secret Crush, new features for Instagram, a business catalogue to showcase goods on WhatsApp, as well as a number of changes on the Messenger front, including desktop apps for Windows and macOS, a way to watch videos together, and a faster, lightweight Messenger app for mobile.

The social networking giant announced that its Facebook Dating service, where users can opt in to discover potential matches within their own Facebook communities, such as events, groups, friends of friends, is being expanded to 14 new markets. Currently available in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and Thailand, the service was announced at F8 last year, with its first test in Colombia.

Now, Facebook Dating is being expanded to Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Malaysia, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Uruguay, and Vietnam. These 14 markets include regions where Facebook has high user growth.

facebook dating secret crush full Facebook

The company at F8 also introduced a feature called Secret Crush for Facebook Dating. “People have told us that they believe there is an opportunity to explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends,” Facebook said in a blog post following the keynote on Tuesday. It said Secret Crush will let users select up to nine of their Facebook friends who they want to express interest in. If their ‘crush' has opted into Facebook Dating, they will get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them. If their crush adds the user to their Secret Crush list, it will be “a match” – similar to how Tinder works.

Secret Crush lists will be private, Facebook added, so if a user's crush isn't on Dating, doesn't create a Secret Crush list, or doesn't put the user on their list, “no one will know that you've entered a friend's name.”

"As the world gets bigger and more connected, we need that sense of intimacy more than ever. That's why I believe that the future is private. This is the next chapter for our services," said Zuckerberg during his keynote.

Written with inputs from Reuters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Dating, Facebook, F8, Mark Zuckerberg
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
AMD Radeon 'Navi' Gaming GPUs, Epyc 'Rome' Server CPUs to Launch in Q3 2019
Obamas Producing Netflix Project Critical of Trump
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook Dating Expands to 14 More Countries, Gets a Secret Crush Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
  3. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live With These Offers
  5. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Samples Tease Ultra-Wide, 3x Optical Zoom Feature
  7. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  8. Facebook to Get a New Design as It Shifts Focus to Private Messaging
  9. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  10. Price War in Premium Smartphone Segment Heats Up in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.